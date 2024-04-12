MLS Fantasy Round 8 positional rankings and Pick’em advice

Goalkeepers

Carlos Coronel and the New York Red Bulls are off to a flying start as they currently sit atop the Supporters' Shield standings heading into Matchday 9. While Coronel has kept just one clean sheet over his first six games, Saturday’s matchup against Chicago Fire FC looks like a good spot to collect his second. The Fire are winless on the road to start the season, with just two goals across their last three outings away from home.