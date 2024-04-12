MLS Fantasy Round 8 positional rankings and Pick’em advice

A pivotal weekend of Major League Soccer action awaits, with multiple matchups popping off for potential fantasy-point hauls in Round 8.
As fixtures pile up, there are several key injuries and suspensions to track. Per usual, monitor starting lineups as they are released and adjust accordingly. Let’s get right back into it and take a look at the top players and value picks to help your team make some noise on the leaderboards.
Teams on a BYE: NSH
Get more advice on the MLS Fantasy Insider Round 8 preview podcast
Goalkeepers
Carlos Coronel and the New York Red Bulls are off to a flying start as they currently sit atop the Supporters' Shield standings heading into Matchday 9. While Coronel has kept just one clean sheet over his first six games, Saturday’s matchup against Chicago Fire FC looks like a good spot to collect his second. The Fire are winless on the road to start the season, with just two goals across their last three outings away from home.
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Carlos Coronel
RBNY
vs. CHI
$6.0
2. Kristijan Kahlina
CLT
vs. TOR
$6.9
3. Zac MacMath
RSL
vs. CLB
$6.3
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Will Yarbrough
SJ
vs. COL
$4.7
Defenders
Brooks Lennon has been hot to start the season, averaging 7.5 points per game with three assists and a pair of clean sheets. Philadelphia could be missing key defender Kai Wagner through injury, bumping Lennon up a notch as one of the top set piece-taking defenders in the player pool. Considering Atlanta play four of their next five matches at home, look for Lennon to continue his pace as the top-scoring defender in MLS Fantasy.
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Brooks Lennon
ATL
vs. PHI
$8.9
2. Emeka Eneli
RSL
vs. CLB
$6.3
3. Jere Uronen
CLT
vs. TOR
$6.2
4. Sean Nealis
RBNY
vs. CHI
$7.5
5. Aaron Herrera
DC
vs. ORL
$7.9
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. John Tolkin
RBNY
vs. CHI
$5.6
2. Paul Marie
SJ
vs. COL
$4.0
Midfielders
Emil Forsberg is in a smash spot at home against a Chicago Fire squad that has conceded the most goals in the Eastern Conference. The Swedish midfielder has been a key contributor in attack since joining the Red Bulls ahead of the 2024 campaign, and he erupted for 13 points with a goal and an assist in his only appearance at Red Bull Arena this season. Expect another big effort as the Red Bulls look to reinforce their lead at the top of the Supporters' Shield standings.
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Emil Forsberg
RBNY
vs. CHI
$9.8
2. Santiago Rodríguez
NYC
vs. NE
$9.5
3. Evander
POR
vs. LAFC
$10.5
4. Ryan Gauld
VAN
vs. LA
$8.9
5. Cristian Espinoza
SJ
vs. COL
$10.0
6. Lewis Morgan
RBNY
vs. CHI
$9.7
7. Riqui Puig
LA
at VAN
$11.7
8. Thiago Almada
ATL
vs. PHI
$10.4
9. Luciano Acosta
CIN
at MTL
$12.0
10. Sebastián Driussi
ATX
at STL
$8.2
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Memo Rodríguez
SKC
vs. MIA
$6.2
2. Owen Wolff
ATX
at STL
$4.9
3. Jáder Obrian
ATX
at STL
$5.9
Forwards
Cristian Arango is the highest scorer in MLS Fantasy with 61 points via six goals and four assists over the first seven rounds. He’ll look to take advantage of a Columbus Crew side that logged 120 minutes south of the border in Tuesday's grueling shootout victory at Tigres to advance to the Concacaf Champions Cup semifinal. Arango has done the majority of his damage at home, notching four goals and three assists in three matches at America First Field – including a hat trick last time out.
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Cristian Arango
RSL
vs. CLB
$11.2
2. Lionel Messi
MIA
at SKC
$11.5
3. Christian Benteke
DC
vs. ORL
$10.5
4. Denis Bouanga
LAFC
at POR
$10.9
5. Dante Vanzeir
RBNY
vs. CHI
$9.5
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Daniel Salloi
SKC
vs. MIA
$6.7
2. Kerwin Vargas
CLT
vs. TOR
$5.4
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Cristian Arango
RSL
vs. CLB
$11.2
2. Lionel Messi
MIA
at SKC
$11.5
3. Emil Forsberg
RBNY
vs. CHI
$9.8
Playing MLS Pick’em is simple. Pick the correct answer to all the questions in a round, and you could win two (2) tickets to a 2024 MLS regular-season match!
All players who participate in (3) or more rounds by May 26, 2024, will be entered into the MLS Pick’em Sweepstakes. One player from that pool will be randomly selected to win a 2024 MLS All-Star Game VIP Experience. Don’t forget to get your picks in early and often!
Pick 2: Sporting KC vs. Inter Miami CF
- Will both teams score?
YES – Sporting Kansas City have scored two or more goals in four consecutive contests while also conceding in each of those matches. With arguably the most lethal attack in MLS coming to town, this one feels like a free square.
Pick 4: Real Salt Lake vs. Columbus Crew
- Who is going to score first?
Real Salt Lake – With Columbus just days removed from a labor intensive 120 minute shootout win midweek in Mexico, RSL are in a good spot to take advantage of heavy legs early on. The Crew could rotate some key pieces as well, presenting early MVP candidate Chicho Arango a prime opportunity to pad his already impressive stats.