MLS Fantasy Round 24 positional rankings

FantasyRound24_Gazdag
Schuyler Redpath

A pair of rescheduled games due to Leagues Cup means we get an impromptu micro double game week in Round 24 of MLS Fantasy. The Columbus Crew and Philadelphia Union play twice this round, and with both squads boasting big fantasy potential, let’s take a closer look at the top players with two bites at the apple along with the best of the rest to fit in around your DGW players.

Teams on a DGW: CLB, PHI

Teams on a BYE: SKC

Get more advice on the *MLS Fantasy Insider Round 24 preview* podcast.

Goalkeepers

Prior to departing for the Olympics, Patrick Schulte churned out a clean sheet in three of his previous five MLS regular season appearances. He has the best shutout odds of the two GK’s who could play twice this week, but with Columbus boasting a strong selection of field players to roster, the decision will have to be made whether or not to burn a DGW spot on a GK.

Player
Team
Opponent 
Price

1. Patrick Schulte

CLB

at PHI, vs. NYC

$8.6

2. Andre Blake
PHI
vs. CLB, at RBNY
$6.7
3. Kristijan Kahlina

CLT

vs. ATL

$8.2
Value Goalkeepers
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Roman Celentano
CIN

vs. MTL

$6.2

Defenders

Kai Wagner was on a tear heading into Leagues Cup, averaging 11 fantasy points per round across Rounds 20-22. He dished out four assists over that span, and as the Union’s primary set piece taker he comes with a good fantasy floor and high ceiling on a DGW.

Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Kai Wagner
PHI
vs. CLB, at RBNY
$10.8
2. Steven Moreira
CLB
at PHI, vs. NYC
$9.4
3. Jakob Glesnes
PHI
vs. CLB, at RBNY
$7.2
4. Rudy Camacho
CLB
at PHI, vs. NYC

$9.8

5. Jon Gallagher
ATX
vs. VAN
$7.9
Value Defenders
Player
Team
Opponent
Price

1. Olivier Mbaizo

PHI

vs. CLB, at RBNY
$4.0
2. DeJuan Jones
CLB

at PHI, vs. NYC

$6.0

Midfielders

Daniel Gazdag struck for a hat trick in Philadelphia’s last DGW, notching a Dream Team-worthy 24 points in Round 22. With a lack of standout double gameweek midfielders, Gazdag warrants a serious look as the Union’s go-to penalty kick taker.

Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Daniel Gazdag
PHI

vs. CLB, at RBNY

$11.4
2. Luciano Acosta
CIN

vs. MTL

$16.0
3. Evander
POR

vs. SEA

$16.7
4. Riqui Puig
LA
at STL
$15.6

5. Jack McGlynn

PHI
vs. CLB, at RBNY
$8.7
6. Mateusz Bogusz
LAFC

vs. HOU

$14.0
7. Marco Reus
LA

at STL

$10.3
8. Marcel Hartel

STL

vs. LA
$9.8
9. Cristian Espinoza
SJ

vs. MIN

$12.3
10. Albert Rusnak
SEA

at POR

$12.5
Value Midfielders
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Alexandru Matan
CLB
at PHI, vs. NYC
$5.8
2. Pedro de la Vega
SEA
at POR
$5.6

3. Calvin Harris

COL
at DAL
$5.6

Forwards

Cucho Hernandez put the Columbus Crew on his back en route to lifting the Leagues Cup and taking home the Best Player award. Cucho hit 17 points in his last DGW, and he’s scored or assisted in seven consecutive MLS Fantasy rounds. The Crew’s attacking trio of Cucho, Diego Rossi and Christian Ramirez comes with big potential on a DGW and each are worthy of roster consideration this week.

Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Cucho Hernandez
CLB
at PHI, vs. NYC
$13.8
2. Diego Rossi
CLB
at PHI, vs. NYC
$10.4

3. Christian Ramirez

CLB
at PHI, vs. NYC
$8.7
4. Mikael Uhre
PHI
vs. CLB, at RBNY
$8.4
5. Denis Bouanga
LAFC
vs. HOU
$17.0
Value Forwards
Player
Team
Opponent
Price

1. Tai Baribo

PHI

vs. CLB, at RBNY

$6.4
2. Paul Arriola
DAL
vs. COL
$6.1


Captain
Player
Team
Opponent
Price

1. Cucho Hernandez

CLB

at PHI, vs. NYC

$13.8

2. Diego Rossi

CLB
at PHI, vs. NYC
$10.4
3. Daniel Gazdag
PHI
vs. CLB, at RBNY
$11.4
Schuyler Redpath -
@DraftKicks
Fantasy Soccer Advice Matchday

MLS Fantasy Round 24 positional rankings

