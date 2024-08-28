MLS Fantasy Round 24 positional rankings

A pair of rescheduled games due to Leagues Cup means we get an impromptu micro double game week in Round 24 of MLS Fantasy. The Columbus Crew and Philadelphia Union play twice this round, and with both squads boasting big fantasy potential, let’s take a closer look at the top players with two bites at the apple along with the best of the rest to fit in around your DGW players.
Teams on a DGW: CLB, PHI
Teams on a BYE: SKC
Get more advice on the *MLS Fantasy Insider Round 24 preview* podcast.
Goalkeepers
Prior to departing for the Olympics, Patrick Schulte churned out a clean sheet in three of his previous five MLS regular season appearances. He has the best shutout odds of the two GK’s who could play twice this week, but with Columbus boasting a strong selection of field players to roster, the decision will have to be made whether or not to burn a DGW spot on a GK.
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Patrick Schulte
CLB
at PHI, vs. NYC
$8.6
2. Andre Blake
PHI
vs. CLB, at RBNY
$6.7
3. Kristijan Kahlina
CLT
vs. ATL
$8.2
1. Roman Celentano
CIN
vs. MTL
$6.2
Defenders
Kai Wagner was on a tear heading into Leagues Cup, averaging 11 fantasy points per round across Rounds 20-22. He dished out four assists over that span, and as the Union’s primary set piece taker he comes with a good fantasy floor and high ceiling on a DGW.
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Kai Wagner
PHI
vs. CLB, at RBNY
$10.8
2. Steven Moreira
CLB
at PHI, vs. NYC
$9.4
3. Jakob Glesnes
PHI
vs. CLB, at RBNY
$7.2
4. Rudy Camacho
CLB
at PHI, vs. NYC
$9.8
5. Jon Gallagher
ATX
vs. VAN
$7.9
1. Olivier Mbaizo
PHI
vs. CLB, at RBNY
$4.0
2. DeJuan Jones
CLB
at PHI, vs. NYC
$6.0
Midfielders
Daniel Gazdag struck for a hat trick in Philadelphia’s last DGW, notching a Dream Team-worthy 24 points in Round 22. With a lack of standout double gameweek midfielders, Gazdag warrants a serious look as the Union’s go-to penalty kick taker.
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Daniel Gazdag
PHI
vs. CLB, at RBNY
$11.4
2. Luciano Acosta
CIN
vs. MTL
$16.0
3. Evander
POR
vs. SEA
$16.7
4. Riqui Puig
LA
at STL
$15.6
5. Jack McGlynn
PHI
vs. CLB, at RBNY
$8.7
6. Mateusz Bogusz
LAFC
vs. HOU
$14.0
7. Marco Reus
LA
at STL
$10.3
8. Marcel Hartel
STL
vs. LA
$9.8
9. Cristian Espinoza
SJ
vs. MIN
$12.3
10. Albert Rusnak
SEA
at POR
$12.5
1. Alexandru Matan
CLB
at PHI, vs. NYC
$5.8
2. Pedro de la Vega
SEA
at POR
$5.6
3. Calvin Harris
COL
at DAL
$5.6
Forwards
Cucho Hernandez put the Columbus Crew on his back en route to lifting the Leagues Cup and taking home the Best Player award. Cucho hit 17 points in his last DGW, and he’s scored or assisted in seven consecutive MLS Fantasy rounds. The Crew’s attacking trio of Cucho, Diego Rossi and Christian Ramirez comes with big potential on a DGW and each are worthy of roster consideration this week.
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Cucho Hernandez
CLB
at PHI, vs. NYC
$13.8
2. Diego Rossi
CLB
at PHI, vs. NYC
$10.4
3. Christian Ramirez
CLB
at PHI, vs. NYC
$8.7
4. Mikael Uhre
PHI
vs. CLB, at RBNY
$8.4
5. Denis Bouanga
LAFC
vs. HOU
$17.0
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Tai Baribo
PHI
vs. CLB, at RBNY
$6.4
2. Paul Arriola
DAL
vs. COL
$6.1
