MLS Fantasy Round 22 positional rankings & Pick’em advice

A crucial Round 22 of MLS Fantasy starts on Wednesday, giving fantasy managers a golden opportunity to double dip on points before a month-long hiatus to recharge their fantasy batteries. Including Round 22, there are only three DGWs left across the final nine rounds of the season, so it’s time to get locked in and make a big push before the break.
Teams NOT on a DGW: DC, POR
Goalkeepers
Carlos Coronel has conceded just one goal over his last three outings, collecting two clean sheets in the process. He’s one of multiple goalkeepers with two home games, and with the Red Bulls playing in one of the first games of the round on Wednesday, we can utilize the “Keeperoo” strategy here if need be.
1. Carlos Coronel
RBNY
vs. MTL, vs. CIN
$7.4
2. Andre Blake
PHI
vs. NE, vs. NSH
$6.2
3. Yohei Takaoka
VAN
vs. SKC, vs. HOU
$6.0
1. Tim Melia
SKC
at VAN, vs. STL
$4.5
Defenders
Julian Gressel has scored a goal or assisted in six straight games, shouldering some of the attacking load while Lionel Messi and Luis Suárez were away on international duty. Suárez's return this week gives Gressel and Inter Miami more attacking firepower to work with, and they have a pair of super juicy home matchups vs. Toronto FC and Chicago to help right the ship after the FC Cincinnati drubbing.
1. Julian Gressel
MIA
vs. TOR, vs. CHI
$8.7
2. Kai Wagner
PHI
vs. NE, vs. NSH
$10.3
3. Jordi Alba
MIA
vs. TOR, vs. CHI
$10.0
4. Miki Yamane
LA
vs. COL, vs. POR
$9.1
5. Cameron Harper
RBNY
vs. MTL, vs. CIN
$7.4
1. Damion Lowe
PHI
vs. NE, vs. NSH
$4.5
2. Alex Roldan
SEA
vs. STL, vs. LAFC
$5.3
Midfielders
Ryan Gauld has dished out five assists across his last three appearances, topping double-digit fantasy points in back-to-back rounds. Up next, he faces a Sporting KC side that he bagged a brace against in Round 15 before wrapping the round with another home game against a Houston Dynamo side that has conceded multiple goals in four of its last five on the road.
1. Ryan Gauld
VAN
vs. SKC, vs. HOU
$13.9
2. Riqui Puig*
LA
vs. COL, vs. POR
$14.6
3. Luciano Acosta*
CIN
vs. CHI, at RBNY
$16.8
4. Mateusz Bogusz
LAFC
vs. RSL, at SEA
$13.7
5. Robin Lod
MIN
vs. DC, vs. SJ
$10.3
6. Lewis Morgan
RBNY
vs. MTL, vs. CIN
$10.5
7. Albert Rusnák
SEA
vs. STL vs. LAFC
$12.0
8. Dániel Gazdag
PHI
vs. NE, vs. NSH
$10.9
9. Facundo Torres
ORL
at NSH, vs. NYC
$10.1
10. Hany Mukhtar
NSH
vs. ORL, at PHI
$11.6
* - Player is one yellow card away from suspension
1. Connor Ronan
COL
at LA, vs. RSL
$5.9
2. Esmir Bajraktarevic
NE
at PHI, vs. DAL
$6.9
3. Diego Fagúndez
LA
vs. COL, vs. POR
$7.0
Forwards
Cucho Hernández is in top form with eight goals and seven assists over his last seven appearances. Strike partners Diego Rossi and Christian Ramírez have been posting big numbers over that stretch as well and also warrant serious consideration on a double game week. With the Columbus Crew firing on all cylinders, it’s pick your poison in the attack this round.
1. Cucho Hernández
CLB
vs. CLT, at ATL
$13.3
2. Denis Bouanga
LAFC
vs. RSL, at SEA
$17.2
3. Gabriel Pec
LA
vs. COL, vs. POR
$13.2
4. Brian White*
VAN
vs. SKC, vs. HOU
$10.1
5. Luis Suárez
MIA
vs. TOR, vs. CHI
$13.3
1. Tai Baribo
PHI
vs. NE, vs. NSH
$5.9
2. Logan Farrington
DAL
vs. ATX, at NE
$4.6
1. Cucho Hernández
CLB
vs. CLT, at ATL
$13.3
2. Ryan Gauld
VAN
vs. SKC, vs. HOU
$13.9
3. Denis Bouanga
LAFC
vs. RSL, at SEA
$17.2
MLS Pick’em Round 21
Pick’em advice:
- Pick 3: Will both teams score? Seattle Sounders vs. LAFC
Yes – Both teams have ample firepower to turn this one into a barnburner. Going into Wednesday, the Sounders have scored in 10 straight contests while LAFC haven’t been shut out in 18 consecutive games. I’m banking on both teams to score (BTTS) in Seattle.
- Pick 4: Who is going to win? LA Galaxy vs. Portland Timbers
Draw – The Galaxy have lost just once at home this season, and some would consider that a neutral game in their July 4 loss to LAFC at the Rose Bowl. Meanwhile, Portland have struggled on the road but are in fine form of late, reeling off five wins in their last six games. With both teams evenly matched, I’ll take my chances on this one ending in a draw.