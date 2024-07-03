MLS Fantasy Round 20 positional rankings 

Goalkeepers

Keeperoo Kaboom!: With Columbus playing in the first game of the round vs. Nashville at 6:30 pm ET on Wednesday (MLS Season Pass), it’s prime time to utilize the “Keeperoo”. To execute, plug Schulte in on your bench with an inactive GK as your starter to see how the first game plays out. If the Crew keep a shutout, do nothing, and your shutout points will automatically be added to your total. If the Crew concede and you want another bite at two potential shutouts, slot Steffen into your starting XI ahead of Colorado’s first game of the round on Thursday vs. Sporting KC (9:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).