MLS Fantasy Round 20 positional rankings 

MLS Fantasy is heating up and a massive double game week is sure to produce plenty of fireworks in Round 20. We saw the highest scores of the season in Round 18’s DGW, and with some mouthwatering matchups on the schedule, it would be no surprise to see another fantasy point bonanza this week. The show starts early on Wednesday, so let’s dive right back in and look at the top plays and values for Round 20.
Teams NOT on a DGW: ATX, CLT, RBNY, SEA
Goalkeepers
Patrick Schulte and Zack Steffen stand out as the top goalkeeper options with two home games in Round 20.
Keeperoo Kaboom!: With Columbus playing in the first game of the round vs. Nashville at 6:30 pm ET on Wednesday (MLS Season Pass), it’s prime time to utilize the “Keeperoo”. To execute, plug Schulte in on your bench with an inactive GK as your starter to see how the first game plays out. If the Crew keep a shutout, do nothing, and your shutout points will automatically be added to your total. If the Crew concede and you want another bite at two potential shutouts, slot Steffen into your starting XI ahead of Colorado’s first game of the round on Thursday vs. Sporting KC (9:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Patrick Schulte
CLB
vs. NSH, vs. TOR
$7.6
2. Zack Steffen
COL
vs. SKC, vs. STL
$6.8
3. Matt Freese
NYC
vs. MTL, at ATX
$7.2
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Alec Smir
MIN
vs. VAN, at LA
$4.0
Defenders
If we’re rolling with Schulte, a Crew defender makes for a strong kicker if Columbus can reel off consecutive clean sheets this week. Steven Moreira scored a goal in Round 19’s 5-1 win at New England and has scored eight or more points in three of his last four starts. Similar to the Keeperoo, utilizing Moreira off the bench makes sense to see how the early game goes and adjust your lineup from there.
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Steven Moreira
CLB
vs. NSH, vs. TOR
$8.5
2. Maya Yoshida
LA
vs. LAFC, vs. MIN
$10.2
3. Emeka Eneli
RSL
vs. HOU, vs. ATL
$8.9
4. Andreas Maxso
COL
vs. SKC, vs. STL
$7.1
5. Kai Wagner*
PHI
at CHI, vs. RBNY
$10.3
* - Player is one yellow card away from suspension
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Tayvon Gray
NYC
vs. MTL, at ATX
$5.7
2. Raheem Edwards
MTL
at NYC, vs. VAN
$4.8
Midfielders
Luciano Acosta leads all players with 189 total fantasy points, making him a must-have on a DGW. In FC Cincinnati’s two previous DGWs, Acosta exploded for 28 points in Round 13 and 29 points in Round 18. Consider Lucho a “light fuse and get away” player in Round 20.
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Luciano Acosta
CIN
at DC, vs. MIA
$17.0
2. Riqui Puig
LA
vs. LAFC, vs. MIN
$15.4
3. Djordje Mihailovic*
COL
vs. SKC, vs. STL
$12.3
4. Mateusz Bogusz
LAFC
at LA, at HOU
$12.7
5. Evander*
POR
at DAL, vs. NSH
$14.7
6. Andrés Gómez*
RSL
vs. HOU, vs. ATL
$12.4
7. Ryan Gauld
VAN
at MIN, at MTL
$13.6
8. Cristian Espinoza
SJ
at STL, vs. CH
$13.0
9. Santiago Rodríguez*
NYC
vs. MTL, at ATX
$12.0
10. Eduard Löwen
STL
vs. SJ, at COL
$9.6
* - Player is one yellow card away from suspension
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Bryce Duke
MTL
at NYC, vs. VAN
$6.1
2. Jesús Bueno
PHI
at CHI, vs. RBNY
$6.1
3. Gerardo Valenzuela
CIN
at DC, vs. MIA
$4.0
Forwards
With a goal or more in four straight contests, Cucho Hernández has been unstoppable since returning to the Columbus starting lineup in Round 17. While Nashville could present a challenge on the front end of the DGW, I’m expecting Hernández to feast on Toronto FC like a rack of baby back ribs on the Fourth of July. Toronto have conceded multiple goals in five straight games, setting the table for another massive point haul for Cucho.
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Cucho Hernández
CLB
vs. NSH, vs. TOR
$12.3
2. Chicho Arango
RSL
vs. HOU, vs. ATL
$16.2
3. Denis Bouanga
LAFC
at LA, at HOU
$16.4
4. Gabriel Pec
LA
vs. LAFC, vs. MIN
$12.2
5. Dejan Joveljic
LA
vs. LAFC, vs. MIN
$11.9
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Mounsef Bakrar
NYC
vs. MTL, at ATX
$6.2
2. Kei Kamara
LAFC
at LA, at HOU
$5.3
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Luciano Acosta
CIN
at DC, vs. MIA
$17.0
2. Cucho Hernández
CLB
vs. NSH, vs. TOR
$12.3
3. Riqui Puig
LA
vs. LAFC, vs. MIN
$15.4