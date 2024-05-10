MLS Fantasy Round 12 positional rankings and Pick’em Advice

The stars will be shining in Round 12 of MLS Fantasy as we roll into Rivalry Week presented by Continental Tire. Big rivalries have a tendency to produce some big performances, setting the stage for a fantasy point-packed weekend of Major League Soccer. Let’s get right into it and hit on the top plays and values to help your team make some moves on the leaderboards.

Roman Bürki has kept a clean sheet in three of his last four appearances, and he’s in prime position to secure another shutout at CITYPARK on Saturday. Up next is a Chicago Fire attack that’s been kept off the scoresheet in four consecutive matches after last week’s 1-0 home loss to last-place New England Revolution .

Kai Wagner registered his third assist of 2024 in last week’s 2-2 draw at D.C ., earning multiple bonus points for crosses and key passes in the process. The star left back continues to cross the ball at a high clip and, in a favorable matchup vs. Orlando City , has an opportunity to produce both attacking and defensive points.

Riqui Puig comes into Saturday’s clash vs. Real Salt Lake with fresh legs after serving a one-match suspension for yellow card accumulation. The Galaxy will gladly welcome back their attacking sparkplug after going scoreless for the second consecutive match last week. Puig is averaging nearly eight fantasy points per game across 10 appearances, and he comes with a relatively safe floor given his ability to rack up bonus points regardless of goals or assists.

Lionel Messi put up video game numbers in Miami ’s 6-2 shellacking of the New York Red Bulls in Round 11, finishing with an eye-popping 28 fantasy points to lead all scorers. Strike partner Luis Suárez was not far behind with 22 points, making it clear that both forwards warrant serious consideration regardless of matchup. Look for the deadly duo to make an impact and help Miami avenge a 3-2 loss to Montréal earlier in the season – a match that Messi missed and Suárez logged just 13 minutes in.

Pick 1: CF Montreal vs. Inter Miami CF

Who is going to score first in the second half?

Inter Miami CF – Inter Miami are scoring for fun, and I’m going to continue riding that wave. The Herons have scored first in the second half in five consecutive matches, and I’m banking on them to keep it going in Canada on Saturday.

Pick 4: LA Galaxy vs. Real Salt Lake

Who is going to win?