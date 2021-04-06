MLS Fantasy is back for the 2021 season

Fantasy Champions League

While MLS Fantasy is going back to a full-season competition, there is a new way the season will be split up for some. The first 23 weeks of the season will be split up into four qualifiers. The top 50 managers from each qualifier will advance to the Fantasy Champions League, where they will have a chance to win over $2,000 in prizes. The FCL will take place over the final four fantasy weeks of the 2021 season (24-27). If a manger qualifies for the FCL, they will not be eligible to compete in future qualifiers.