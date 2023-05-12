MLS Fantasy & Gaming Round 12: Positional Rankings, Squad Pick & Parlay Predictor advice

Forwards

Cucho Hernández wasted no time making his presence felt in his return to action after missing six games with a knee injury. He opened his 2023 account with a goal on eight shots (four on goal) to finish with nine points in Round 11. With the Lucas Zelarayán and Cucho combo back in business, the Crew are in a good bounce-back spot at home against an Orlando City team that has lost three of their last four (including Wednesday’s US Open Cup defeat to Charlotte).