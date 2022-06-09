MLS Disciplinary Committee suspends Atlanta's Thiago Almada, fines Gonzalo Pineda

The MLS Disciplinary Committee has issued three fines and one suspension following Week 14 of the 2022 season.
Almada suspended
Atlanta United midfielder Thiago Almada has been suspended for two additional matches (three total) and fined an undisclosed amount for exhibiting aggressive behavior toward and making unwanted physical contact with a match official after Atlanta’s Week 14 match against the Columbus Crew on May 28. Almada received a red card after the final whistle of the match following the confrontation with the official.
Almada will serve his red card suspension during Atlanta's match on June 19 against Inter Miami. He will serve the additional match suspensions during Atlanta's matches on June 25 against Toronto FC and on June 30 against the New York Red Bulls.
Pineda fined
Atlanta United head coach Gonzalo Pineda has been fined an undisclosed amount for exhibiting unacceptable conduct and using inappropriate language directed towards match officials in the 92nd minute of Atlanta’s match against the Columbus Crew.
Pierre guilty of simulation/embellishment
The Disciplinary Committee has found Sporting Kansas City defender Kayden Pierre guilty of simulation/embellishment in the 66th minute of Kansas City’s match against Vancouver Whitecaps FC on May 28. Pierre has been fined an undisclosed amount for the violation.