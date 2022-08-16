MLS Disciplinary Committee issues three fines after Week 25 

The MLS Disciplinary Committee has fined three players for violations that occurred during Week 25 of the 2022 season.
Rubio fined
The MLS Disciplinary Committee has found Colorado Rapids forward Diego Rubio guilty of simulation/embellishment in the 51st minute of Colorado’s match against the Columbus Crew on August 13.
Rubio has been fined an undisclosed amount for his actions.
Dajome fined
Vancouver Whitecaps FC forward Cristian Dajome was found guilty of failure to leave the field in a timely manner in the 79th minute of Vancouver’s match against the LA Galaxy on August 13.
Dajome has been fined an undisclosed amount for his actions.
Sapong fined
Nashville SC forward C.J. Sapong was found guilty of violating the League's policy regarding hands to the face/head/neck of an opponent in the 87th minute of Nashville’s match against Minnesota United FC on August 14.
Sapong has been fined an undisclosed amount for his actions.