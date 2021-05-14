Disciplinary Committee Decision

MLS Disciplinary Committee issues fines to Tab Ramos, Luis Diaz

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

The MLS Disciplinary Committee has announced fines for one player and one coach for infractions during Week 4 of the MLS season.

Díaz Embellishment

The Disciplinary Committee has found Columbus SC midfielder Luis Díaz guilty of simulation/embellishment in the 56th minute of Columbus’ match against Toronto FC on May 12. Díaz has been fined an undisclosed amount for his action.

Advertising

Ramos Red Card

Houston Dynamo FC head coach Tab Ramos has also been fined an undisclosed amount for his failure to leave the field in a timely and orderly manner after receiving a red card in the 89th minute for irresponsible behavior in Houston’s match against Sporting Kansas City.

Columbus SC  Luis Diaz Houston Dynamo FC Disciplinary Committee Decision

Advertising

Related Stories

MLS Disciplinary Committee hands down extra sanctions for Jose Martinez
MLS Disciplinary Committee hands out fines following Minnesota-RSL incidents
MLS Disciplinary Committee fines Jhohan Romana, DeJuan Jones red card upheld

Advertising

Advertising

More News
More News
"Dream becomes reality": FC Cincinnati hoping TQL Stadium a launching pad for success
MLS Insider: Tom Bogert

"Dream becomes reality": FC Cincinnati hoping TQL Stadium a launching pad for success
Revolution to honor New England Amputee Soccer Team for MLS' Soccer for All week

Revolution to honor New England Amputee Soccer Team for MLS' Soccer for All week
MLS Disciplinary Committee issues fines to Tab Ramos, Luis Diaz
Disciplinary Committee Decision

MLS Disciplinary Committee issues fines to Tab Ramos, Luis Diaz
Real Salt Lake's David Ochoa says feud with Minnesota United coach Adrian Heath is over

Real Salt Lake's David Ochoa says feud with Minnesota United coach Adrian Heath is over
An empty seat: How Atlanta United gives the Kouns family hope
Voices: Sam Jones

An empty seat: How Atlanta United gives the Kouns family hope
New York Red Bulls' Sean Davis on why #StopAsianHate is personal to him
Extratime

New York Red Bulls' Sean Davis on why #StopAsianHate is personal to him
More News
Video
Video
Austin FC vs. LA Galaxy preview: Which team will continue their impressive early season form?
1:23

Austin FC vs. LA Galaxy preview: Which team will continue their impressive early season form?

Jaap Stam and Phil Neville preview FC Cincinnati vs. Inter Miami
1:25

Jaap Stam and Phil Neville preview FC Cincinnati vs. Inter Miami
MLS players and coaches reflect on their all-time favorite jerseys
2:05

MLS players and coaches reflect on their all-time favorite jerseys
Group Chat: Nick Hagglund previews TQL Stadium, is it the best soccer stadium in the world?
54:02

Group Chat: Nick Hagglund previews TQL Stadium, is it the best soccer stadium in the world?
More Video
Soccer For All

Soccer For All

There is no place for discrimination in our game. Everyone is welcome. Learn how you can support Soccer For All.