MLS Disciplinary Committee issues fines to Tab Ramos, Luis Diaz

The MLS Disciplinary Committee has announced fines for one player and one coach for infractions during Week 4 of the MLS season.
Díaz Embellishment
The Disciplinary Committee has found Columbus SC midfielder Luis Díaz guilty of simulation/embellishment in the 56th minute of Columbus’ match against Toronto FC on May 12. Díaz has been fined an undisclosed amount for his action.
Ramos Red Card
Houston Dynamo FC head coach Tab Ramos has also been fined an undisclosed amount for his failure to leave the field in a timely and orderly manner after receiving a red card in the 89th minute for irresponsible behavior in Houston’s match against Sporting Kansas City.