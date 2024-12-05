MLS Cup 2024 predictions: LA Galaxy or New York Red Bulls?

It all comes down to MLS Cup 2024 presented by Audi, held Saturday afternoon at Dignity Health Sports Park (4 pm ET | Apple TV - Free ; FOX, FOX Deportes; TSN, RDS).

Who has the edge? Are LA (Western Conference No. 2) the obvious favorite at home? Can New York (Eastern Conference No. 7) pull off another road upset?

Calen Carr, Match & Studio Analyst

The Red Bulls have proven everyone wrong up until this point, but I have a hard time picking against the Galaxy in an MLS Cup final at home. Call it a force of habit.

While David Beckham, Robbie Keane, Landon Donovan and Omar Gonzalez were scary enough to deal with in my era, the truth is the home atmosphere wasn’t. That’s DIFFERENT now. I think Galaxy ride that to a 3-1 win at home.

Kyndra de St. Aubin, Match Analyst

My instinct was to pick Red Bulls when I found out Riqui Puig is out with an ACL injury, but I think LA are going to find a way to ignite that offense after it sputtered vs. Seattle. They'll rally knowing they are without their playmaking midfielder, who has more touches than anyone in the league.

Also, being at home is an undeniable benefit for LA. They’ll want to prove to the fans that they are truly back and this isn’t LAFC’s city.

RBNY had a magical run, and tactically they’ve gotten it right every step of the way, knocking off some massive opponents. But I think their run ends here. Galaxy win 3-1.

Miguel Gallardo, Match & Studio Analyst

Even with Riqui Puig out injured, LA still have a very potent attack – including the Newcomer of the Year in Gabriel Pec. They also have a much-improved defense from the beginning of the season. This one ends 2-1 Galaxy.

Sacha Kljestan, Studio Analyst

Red Bulls have had to go on the road this postseason and grind out results, and they've done it in some very difficult places.

But Dignity Health Sports Park is a fortress this season, with the Galaxy winning 16 of 20 matches and drawing the other four. Galaxy will keep their undefeated home record intact and win 2-0 as everyone raises their game in Riqui Puig’s absence after his devastating knee injury in the Western Conference Final.

Gabriel Pec and Dejan Joveljić get the goals, and Galaxy lift the Philip F. Anschutz Trophy for a record sixth time to cap off an amazing season in Los Angeles.

Mariano Trujillo, Match Analyst

Galaxy are going to win 2-1. Without Riqui Puig, the game is going to be a close one. But playing at home and with Marco Reus, Galaxy will find a way to be successful.

Andrew Wiebe, Studio Host & Analyst