MLS Cup 2024 predictions: LA Galaxy or New York Red Bulls?

It all comes down to MLS Cup 2024 presented by Audi, held Saturday afternoon at Dignity Health Sports Park (4 pm ET | Apple TV - Free; FOX, FOX Deportes; TSN, RDS).
Either…
- LA Galaxy win a sixth league title, adding to their record.
- New York Red Bulls lift their first-ever cup of any sort.
Who has the edge? Are LA (Western Conference No. 2) the obvious favorite at home? Can New York (Eastern Conference No. 7) pull off another road upset?
MLS Season Pass talent predicted how this one may unfold.
Calen Carr, Match & Studio Analyst
The Red Bulls have proven everyone wrong up until this point, but I have a hard time picking against the Galaxy in an MLS Cup final at home. Call it a force of habit.
While David Beckham, Robbie Keane, Landon Donovan and Omar Gonzalez were scary enough to deal with in my era, the truth is the home atmosphere wasn’t. That’s DIFFERENT now. I think Galaxy ride that to a 3-1 win at home.
Kyndra de St. Aubin, Match Analyst
My instinct was to pick Red Bulls when I found out Riqui Puig is out with an ACL injury, but I think LA are going to find a way to ignite that offense after it sputtered vs. Seattle. They'll rally knowing they are without their playmaking midfielder, who has more touches than anyone in the league.
Also, being at home is an undeniable benefit for LA. They’ll want to prove to the fans that they are truly back and this isn’t LAFC’s city.
RBNY had a magical run, and tactically they’ve gotten it right every step of the way, knocking off some massive opponents. But I think their run ends here. Galaxy win 3-1.
Miguel Gallardo, Match & Studio Analyst
Even with Riqui Puig out injured, LA still have a very potent attack – including the Newcomer of the Year in Gabriel Pec. They also have a much-improved defense from the beginning of the season. This one ends 2-1 Galaxy.
Sacha Kljestan, Studio Analyst
Red Bulls have had to go on the road this postseason and grind out results, and they've done it in some very difficult places.
But Dignity Health Sports Park is a fortress this season, with the Galaxy winning 16 of 20 matches and drawing the other four. Galaxy will keep their undefeated home record intact and win 2-0 as everyone raises their game in Riqui Puig’s absence after his devastating knee injury in the Western Conference Final.
Gabriel Pec and Dejan Joveljić get the goals, and Galaxy lift the Philip F. Anschutz Trophy for a record sixth time to cap off an amazing season in Los Angeles.
Mariano Trujillo, Match Analyst
Galaxy are going to win 2-1. Without Riqui Puig, the game is going to be a close one. But playing at home and with Marco Reus, Galaxy will find a way to be successful.
Andrew Wiebe, Studio Host & Analyst
The Red Bulls may be “massive underdogs” – my words – but the matchup suits them. Playing away to a ball-dominant team that’s struggled to defend in space and on set pieces? Oh, and is missing their best player? Yeah, that could work. Only I don’t think it will, not quite anyway. No Riqui Puig means more bite in midfield, and Gabriel Pec, Joseph Paintsil and Dejan Joveljić stay humming. 2-1 LA.
Tony Cherchi, Studio Host & Match Analyst
I think RBNY are going to play with the same poise and grit they've played the whole Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs, and they are going to get under the skin of a Riqui Puig-less Galaxy to the point of frustrating their game plan. Red Bull win their first-ever Cup with a 1-0 score.
Kevin Egan, Studio Host
If there’s one team capable of spoiling a party, it’s New York Red Bulls. I say that with all the love and respect in the world. They know who they are, and they embrace all of it. This team will make life miserable for the Galaxy. In a close game, I’ll say RBNY shade it and finally take home MLS Cup!
Kaylyn Kyle, Studio Host
I think Red Bulls get yet another win on the road. They’re coming off a Hudson River Derby win at Citi Field, and a huge win vs. one of the hottest and best defensive teams in MLS, Orlando City.
The loss of Riqui Puig is the deciding factor for me. He is the Galaxy’s wizard, and his presence has made them so dynamic in the attack this season. Without him in the final, I think it could cost them the game.
Ignacio Piatti, Studio Analyst
New York Red Bulls will be MLS Cup champions because they have been strong on the road and won’t feel the pressure of being the home side. For LA, Riqui Puig is irreplaceable.