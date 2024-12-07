MLS Cup 2024 Lineups: LA Galaxy vs. New York Red Bulls

LA Galaxy and New York Red Bulls have locked in their starting XIs for MLS Cup 2024 presented by Audi on Saturday afternoon at Dignity Health Sports Park (4 pm ET | Apple TV - Free; FOX, FOX Deportes; TSN, RDS).
LA have opted for a midfield trio of Gastón Brugman, Edwin Cerrillo and Mark Delgado, accounting for star midfielder Riqui Puig injuring his ACL in their Western Conference Final win over Seattle Sounders FC. After straining his groin last weekend, Marco Reus is available off the bench.
Otherwise, head coach Greg Vanney's lineup remains unchanged as LA seek the club's record sixth MLS Cup presented by Audi title.
4-3-3 formation (left to right)
- F: Joseph Paintsil, Dejan Joveljić, Gabriel Pec
- M: Gastón Brugman, Edwin Cerrillo, Mark Delgado
- D: John Nelson, Maya Yoshida, Emiro Garcés, Miki Yamane
- GK: John McCarthy
The Red Bulls had a last-minute lineup change, with center back Noah Eile replacing Eastern Conference Final hero Andrés Reyes (illness).
There was speculation DP midfielder Felipe Carballo could feature, but a foot injury rules him out of the matchday squad altogether.
New York are chasing their first-ever MLS Cup title, adding more fuel to head coach Sandro Schwarz's upset-minded group.
3-4-1-2 formation (left to right)
- F: Lewis Morgan, Dante Vanzeir
- M: John Tolkin, Peter Stroud, Emil Forsberg, Daniel Edelman, Cameron Harper
- D: Sean Nealis, Noah Eile, Dylan Nealis
- GK: Carlos Coronel