MLS Cup 2023 Lineups: Columbus Crew, LAFC run it back

The Columbus Crew and LAFC have turned to the starting XIs that got them to MLS Cup 2023 presented by Audi (4 pm ET | Apple TV - Free).
Columbus Crew
The hosts, just like in their Eastern Conference Final victory over FC Cincinnati, are led by striker Cucho Hernández and midfielder Darlington Nagbe for Saturday's championship match at Lower.com Field.
Head coach Wilfried Nancy has kept striker Christian Ramírez and wingback Julian Gressel in reserve, ready to reprise their super-sub roles if needed.
Columbus are chasing their third MLS Cup title after last winning in 2020.
3-4-2-1 formation (left to right)
- F: Diego Rossi, Cucho Hernández, Alexandru Matan
- M: Yaw Yeboah, Aidan Morris, Darlington Nagbe, Mo Farsi
- D: Malte Amundsen, Rudy Camacho, Steven Moreira
- GK: Patrick Schulte
Los Angeles Football Club
The visitors, fresh off a Western Conference Final victory over Houston Dynamo FC, have deployed the same starters for the third match in a row.
Golden Boot presented by Audi winner Dénis Bouanga spearheads the Black & Gold's attack alongside club captain Carlos Vela, who's out of contract at season's end.
LAFC are seeking back-to-back MLS Cups, potentially becoming the first repeat winners since the 2011-12 LA Galaxy.
4-3-3 formation (left to right)
- F: Dénis Bouanga, Carlos Vela, Cristian Olivera
- M: Kellyn Acosta, Ilie Sánchez, Timothy Tillman
- D: Diego Palacios, Giorgio Chiellini, Jesús Murillo, Ryan Hollingshead
- GK: Maxime Crépeau