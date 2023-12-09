MLS Cup 2023 Lineups: Columbus Crew, LAFC run it back

The Columbus Crew and LAFC have turned to the starting XIs that got them to MLS Cup 2023 presented by Audi (4 pm ET | Apple TV - Free ).

Columbus Crew

The hosts, just like in their Eastern Conference Final victory over FC Cincinnati, are led by striker Cucho Hernández and midfielder Darlington Nagbe for Saturday's championship match at Lower.com Field.

Head coach Wilfried Nancy has kept striker Christian Ramírez and wingback Julian Gressel in reserve, ready to reprise their super-sub roles if needed.

Columbus are chasing their third MLS Cup title after last winning in 2020.

3-4-2-1 formation (left to right)