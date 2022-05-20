MLS Cup 2022 odds: Where is the sharp money going?

With just over a third of the MLS season complete, bettors are gaining a better grasp and which team has the capability of going all the way and winning MLS Cup 2022.

The Philadelphia Union lead all teams in handle percentage (i.e., total money wagered) and are second in percentage of tickets (i.e., total money wagered) at 31.5% and 17.2% respectively, according to BetMGM.

The Union are currently atop of the Eastern Conference (5W-1L-6D) but find themselves in a bit of a lull in form, recording five straight league draws and failing to win in their last seven matches in all competitions.

Nashville SC have the second-highest handle percentage at 17.1% and are the most bet team with a ticket percentage of 21.4%. The Coyotes are currently sixth in the Western Conference with a 5W-4L-3D record but are expected to close out the final two-thirds of the season strong given their home-heavy schedule from here on out.

Rounding out the top three, defending champions New York City FC have the third-highest handle percentage at 7.9% and are receiving 6.0% of the ticket percentage (fourth-highest).