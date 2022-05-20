Betting odds

MLS Cup 2022 odds: Where is the sharp money going?

By Johnathan Wright

With just over a third of the MLS season complete, bettors are gaining a better grasp and which team has the capability of going all the way and winning MLS Cup 2022.

The Philadelphia Union lead all teams in handle percentage (i.e., total money wagered) and are second in percentage of tickets (i.e., total money wagered) at 31.5% and 17.2% respectively, according to BetMGM.

The Union are currently atop of the Eastern Conference (5W-1L-6D) but find themselves in a bit of a lull in form, recording five straight league draws and failing to win in their last seven matches in all competitions.

Nashville SC have the second-highest handle percentage at 17.1% and are the most bet team with a ticket percentage of 21.4%. The Coyotes are currently sixth in the Western Conference with a 5W-4L-3D record but are expected to close out the final two-thirds of the season strong given their home-heavy schedule from here on out.

Rounding out the top three, defending champions New York City FC have the third-highest handle percentage at 7.9% and are receiving 6.0% of the ticket percentage (fourth-highest).

The latest odds and betting action is below, per information from BetMGM, sorted by handle percentage.

MLS Cup 2022 odds
Team
Odds
% tickets
% handle
Philadelphia Union
+1000
17.2%
31.5%
Nashville SC
+1800
21.4%
17.1%
New York City FC
+800
6.0%
7.9%
Seattle Sounders FC
+1800
8.6%
6.0%
Toronto FC
+3300
3.6%
5.4%
Atlanta United
+2500
5.7%
5.0%
Colorado Rapids
+2500
4.9%
4.0%
Columbus Crew
+2800
3.6%
3.4%
New England Revolution
+1600
2.6%
2.3%
New York Red Bulls
+1600
2.6%
2.2%
Chicago Fire FC
+12500
1.8%
2.2%
Real Salt Lake
+2500
0.8%
1.5%
LA Galaxy
+1300
1.3%
1.30%
D.C. United
+5000
3.4%
1.2%
LAFC
+450
3.1%
1.2%
Sporting Kansas City
+3300
1.0%
1.2%
Houston Dynamo FC
+8000
1.6%
1.2%
Orlando City SC
+2000
1.6%
1.1%
FC Cincinnati
+5000
1.0%
0.9%
Vancouver Whitecaps FC
+20000
2.1%
0.8%
Minnesota United
+2500
0.8%
0.8%
Portland Timbers
+2200
1.0%
0.6%
Charlotte FC
+10000
0.5%
0.5%
FC Dallas
+2200
1.0%
0.4%
CF Montréal
+2500
1.0%
0.3%
Inter Miami CF
+10000
0.3%
0.1%
San Jose Earthquakes
+10000
0.3%
0.1%
Austin FC
+1300
0.5%
0.0%
