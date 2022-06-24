MLS Cup 2022 odds: Philadelphia vs. NYCFC features Eastern Conference favorites

You'll get no disagreement from BetMGM's MLS betting market . NYCFC (+250) and Philadelphia (+320) are the two most-favored teams in the Eastern Conference futures odds.

Think this Sunday's meeting between the Philadelphia Union and New York City FC at Subaru Park (6 pm ET | FS1, FOX Deportes) could be a potential 2022 Eastern Conference Final preview, just like in the Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs?

They're also the No. 2 and No. 3 most-favored teams on BetMGM's MLS Cup 2022 futures market at +700 odds for NYCFC and +900 for the Union. That means a $100 bet on NYCFC would pay $700 of profit if the defending champions make it back-to-back MLS Cups, or the same bet on Philly would pay $900 in profit if Jim Curtin's men win it all for the first time.

For some context: NYCFC are navigating through a coaching transition with interim manager Nick Cushing taking over after Ronny Deila departed for the top job at Standard Liege in Belgium. And Philadelphia have made a habit of settling for draws in seven of their last eight games after a blistering hot start to the 2022 campaign.

As for the Golden Boot presented by Audi race, NYCFC's Valentin Castellanos (seven goals) is one of three players at +2000 odds, even though it's anticipated he could be transferred overseas this summer.

In the Golden Boot charts, first-year Union striker Mikael Uhre (two goals) is still given a puncher's chance at +5000 odds despite a slow start to life in MLS. But Philly leading scorer Daniel Gazdag (seven goals) isn't on the board, despite thriving as an attacking midfielder.