MLS Cup 2022 odds: Philadelphia vs. NYCFC features Eastern Conference favorites

Think this Sunday's meeting between the Philadelphia Union and New York City FC at Subaru Park (6 pm ET | FS1, FOX Deportes) could be a potential 2022 Eastern Conference Final preview, just like in the Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs?

You'll get no disagreement from BetMGM's MLS betting market. NYCFC (+250) and Philadelphia (+320) are the two most-favored teams in the Eastern Conference futures odds.

They're also the No. 2 and No. 3 most-favored teams on BetMGM's MLS Cup 2022 futures market at +700 odds for NYCFC and +900 for the Union. That means a $100 bet on NYCFC would pay $700 of profit if the defending champions make it back-to-back MLS Cups, or the same bet on Philly would pay $900 in profit if Jim Curtin's men win it all for the first time.

For some context: NYCFC are navigating through a coaching transition with interim manager Nick Cushing taking over after Ronny Deila departed for the top job at Standard Liege in Belgium. And Philadelphia have made a habit of settling for draws in seven of their last eight games after a blistering hot start to the 2022 campaign.

As for the Golden Boot presented by Audi race, NYCFC's Valentin Castellanos (seven goals) is one of three players at +2000 odds, even though it's anticipated he could be transferred overseas this summer.

In the Golden Boot charts, first-year Union striker Mikael Uhre (two goals) is still given a puncher's chance at +5000 odds despite a slow start to life in MLS. But Philly leading scorer Daniel Gazdag (seven goals) isn't on the board, despite thriving as an attacking midfielder.

Here are BetMGM's full MLS Cup 2022 futures odds as of Friday morning:

2022 MLS Cup odds via BetMGM (Week 16)
Team
Odds
1. LAFC
+475
2. New York City FC
+700
3. Philadelphia Union
+900
4. Austin FC
+1150
T-5. Orlando City SC
+1400
T-5. Seattle Sounders FC
+1400
T-7. New England Revolution
+1600
T-7. Real Salt Lake
+1600
9. New York Red Bulls
+1800
T-10. Atlanta United
+2000
T-10. LA Galaxy
+2000
T-12. FC Dallas
+2200
T-12. CF Montréal
+2200
T-12. Nashville SC
+2200
T-15. Colorado Rapids
+2500
T-15. Minnesota United FC
+2500
T-17. Columbus Crew
+3300
T-17. Portland Timbers
+3300
T-17. Sporting Kansas City
+3300
T-20. Houston Dynamo FC
+3500
T-20. Toronto FC
+3500
T-22. FC Cincinnati
+5000
T-22. D.C. United
+5000
T-24. Charlotte FC
+6600
T-24. Inter Miami CF
+6600
T-26. Chicago Fire FC
+10000
T-26. Vancouver Whitecaps FC
+10000
28. San Jose Earthquakes
+12500
