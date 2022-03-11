Betting odds

MLS Cup 2022 odds: New England Revolution alone as favorites, Nashville SC moving up

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

22MLS_BettingOdds-HANY

The MLS regular season is only heading into Week 3, but already there's significant movement in the 2022 MLS Cup betting market.

According to the latest odds from BetMGM, the New England Revolution have established themselves as slight, lone favorites ahead of Seattle Sounders FC and LAFC after opening their campaign with four points from their first two MLS matches. The Revolution also gave an excellent display in a 3-0 win over Pumas UNAM in Leg 1 of their quarterfinal Concacaf Champions League series on Wednesday night.

Elsewhere, Nashville SC have shown the most movement near the top of the odds market, now at +1400 odds after a promising start to life in the Western Conference. That means a $100 wager made today on Nashville to win their first MLS Cup would now pay only $1,400 in profit if they accomplish the feat. If you'd bet them when the lines opened, it would've paid $2,500 profit.

Further down the board, D.C. United and Austin FC have both seen their MLS Cup odds chopped in half after starting the season with two wins each.

Below are the total MLS Cup 2022 Futures odds listings and how they've changed since betting began. The "current odds" represent the price entering Week 3, while the "opening odds" are from before the season started.

2022 MLS Cup Odds via BetMGM
Club
Opening Odds
Current Odds
1. New England
+700
+700
T-2. Seattle
+700
+750
T-2. LAFC
+700
+750
4. NYCFC
+1000
+1000
T-5. Nashville
+2500
+1400
T-5. Philadelphia
+1600
+1400
T-5. Colorado
+1600
+1400
T-5. Kansas City
+1200
+1400
T-5. LA Galaxy
+1600
+1400
T-10. Toronto
+2500
+1800
T-10. New York Red Bulls
+2000
+1800
T-10. Portland
+2500
+1800
13. Atlanta
+1600
+2200
T-14. D.C. United
+5000
+2500
T-14. Minnesota
+2500
+2500
T-14. Orlando
+2500
+2500
17. Columbus
+2000
+2800
T-18. Salt Lake
+5000
+3300
T-18. Austin
+6600
+3300
20. Vancouver
+6600
+4000
T-21. Montréal
+6600
+5000
T-21. Chicago
+5000
+5000
T-21. Dallas
+5000
+5000
T-21. Miami
+4000
+5000
25. San Jose
+6600
+8000
26. Charlotte
+6600
+10000
T-27. Houston
+10000
+12500
T-27. Cincinnati
+10000
+12500
Betting odds New England Revolution Nashville SC

Related Stories

Who is the 2022 MLS Golden Boot presented by Audi early-season favorite?
MLS Cup odds: LAFC, New England & Seattle start 2022 on top
MLS Cup 2022 odds: LAFC early favorites alongside Seattle, New England
More News
More News
MLS Predict 6 presented by BetMGM: Your complete guide to Week 3
Predict 6

MLS Predict 6 presented by BetMGM: Your complete guide to Week 3
NYCFC striker Taty Castellanos addresses transfer links, Golden Boot defense

NYCFC striker Taty Castellanos addresses transfer links, Golden Boot defense
Vancouver Whitecaps FC midfielder Kamron Habibullah loaned to Pacific FC
Transfer Tracker

Vancouver Whitecaps FC midfielder Kamron Habibullah loaned to Pacific FC
USMNT or Mexico? Seattle Sounders midfielder Obed Vargas generates buzz in breakout season

USMNT or Mexico? Seattle Sounders midfielder Obed Vargas generates buzz in breakout season
MLS Cup 2022 odds: New England Revolution alone as favorites, Nashville SC moving up
Betting odds

MLS Cup 2022 odds: New England Revolution alone as favorites, Nashville SC moving up
Major League Soccer's partnership with Black banks continues path toward "equity and justice"
MLS Insider: Tom Bogert

Major League Soccer's partnership with Black banks continues path toward "equity and justice"
More News
Video
Video
Top 5 storylines heading into Week 3 | Headlines
1:31

Top 5 storylines heading into Week 3 | Headlines
Next Gen Golazos! Every goal in 2022 paves the way for future MLS stars | Audi Goals Drive Progress
1:00

Next Gen Golazos! Every goal in 2022 paves the way for future MLS stars | Audi Goals Drive Progress
CCL Magic! Why we could be headed for an all-MLS semifinals
1:23:19

CCL Magic! Why we could be headed for an all-MLS semifinals
Locked down! 5 'keepers off to great start in 2022 with 0 goals allowed
0:45

Locked down! 5 'keepers off to great start in 2022 with 0 goals allowed
More Video