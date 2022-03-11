MLS Cup 2022 odds: New England Revolution alone as favorites, Nashville SC moving up

The MLS regular season is only heading into Week 3, but already there's significant movement in the 2022 MLS Cup betting market.

According to the latest odds from BetMGM, the New England Revolution have established themselves as slight, lone favorites ahead of Seattle Sounders FC and LAFC after opening their campaign with four points from their first two MLS matches. The Revolution also gave an excellent display in a 3-0 win over Pumas UNAM in Leg 1 of their quarterfinal Concacaf Champions League series on Wednesday night.

Elsewhere, Nashville SC have shown the most movement near the top of the odds market, now at +1400 odds after a promising start to life in the Western Conference. That means a $100 wager made today on Nashville to win their first MLS Cup would now pay only $1,400 in profit if they accomplish the feat. If you'd bet them when the lines opened, it would've paid $2,500 profit.

Further down the board, D.C. United and Austin FC have both seen their MLS Cup odds chopped in half after starting the season with two wins each.