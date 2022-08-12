MLS Cup 2022 odds: Can Cincinnati, RSL and Portland prove doubters wrong?

If you think being above the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs line is enough to make believers out of oddsmakers, think again.

FC Cincinnati, Real Salt Lake and the Portland Timbers are in postseason position heading into their respective Week 25 games, and yet the BetMGM futures market has all three clubs languishing in the bottom 10 of its ranking – far from the favorites to win MLS Cup 2022.

Cincy, arguably the biggest surprise of the 2022 campaign after finishing their first three seasons in dead last place, have been given +4000 odds. They're currently sixth in the Eastern Conference table with an 8W-8L-8D record and return from the All-Star break Saturday night at home against Atlanta United (7:30 pm ET | MLS LIVE on ESPN+).

The same odds (+4000) also apply to Portland, the current MLS Cup runners-up. Despite going unbeaten in their last 10 games, Giovanni Savarese's men – who visit Toronto FC on Saturday evening (7:30 pm ET | MLS LIVE on ESPN+) – aren't making believers out of bettors. For now, their main concern is improving on a 7W-6L-12D record that has them in the Western Conference's seventh and last playoff spot.

RSL (9W-8L-7L) are fifth in the West, although based on their +4000 odds, the BetMGM futures market isn't feeling them very much either. Winless in their last three games, Salt Lake look to get back on track Sunday night at Seattle Sounders FC (10 pm ET | MLS LIVE on ESPN+).