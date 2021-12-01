Betting odds

MLS Cup 2021 odds: Portland Timbers favorite to win?

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

The 14-team Audi MLS Cup Playoffs field has been reduced to four, and the MLS Cup 2021 combatants will be known by late Sunday afternoon.

It’s been a wild postseason with the top seeds eliminated, as the Supporters' Shield-winning New England Revolution (East) and Colorado Rapids (West) were upset by Conference Semifinalists on home soil.

With that open field, which side is the favorite to lift the Philip F. Anschutz Trophy on Dec. 11?

According to BetMGM, the Portland Timbers (+170) are tabbed to win a second MLS Cup after capturing the league’s top prize in 2015 and falling short against Atlanta United in 2018.

If the Timbers beat Real Salt Lake in the Western Conference Final on Saturday (6:30 pm ET | FS1, FOX Deportes), MLS Cup will be played at Providence Park.

The Philadelphia Union are second favorites (+210) to win their first MLS Cup in club history. Jim Curtin’s team is in the Eastern Conference Final on Sunday (3 pm ET | ABC, ESPN Deportes), looking to keep their historic run going. The same is true of visiting New York City FC, who are just behind them at +260.

That's surely music to goalkeeper David Ochoa's ears, as BetMGM gave Real Salt Lake the worst odds (+375) to win MLS Cup. The Claret-and-Cobalt previously won in 2009.

MLS Cup 2021 odds: Conference Final update
Club
Odds
Portland Timbers
+170
Philadelphia Union
+210
New York City FC
+260
Real Salt Lake
+375
