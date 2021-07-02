MLS Conference winner odds: Who can stop Seattle and New England?

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

Nearly a third of the 2021 MLS season is in the books, and the latest conference winner odds from BetMGM still favor the New England Revolution and Seattle Sounders meeting in MLS Cup on December 11.

But the race is tightening in the Eastern Conference, with Orlando City SC (+375) just behind New England (+300). And the Philadelphia Union and Columbus Crew are tied on +450, so don't rule out last year's respective Supporters' Shield and MLS Cup winners.

The Sounders (+160) have a bigger lead in the Western Conference, though LAFC (+350) and Sporting Kansas City (+450) are given pretty favorable odds as well. The LA Galaxy (+800) aren't too far behind, either.

Keep in mind that these odds don't necessarily predict which teams will top the Eastern and Western conferences when the 34-game regular season concludes with Decision Day on November 7. Rather, the odds project who will navigate their sides of the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs bracket.

Check out the latest odds breakdown below, as sorted by conference.

Eastern Conference (July 2021)
Team
Odds
New England Revolution
+300
Orlando City SC
+375
Philadelphia Union
+450
Columbus Crew
+450
New York City FC
+600
Nashville SC
+1400
New York Red Bulls
+2000
Atlanta United
+2500
Toronto FC
+2500
D.C. United
+4000
CF Montréal
+4000
Inter Miami CF
+5000
FC Cincinnati
+6600
Chicago Fire FC
+8000
Western Conference (July 2021)
Team
Odds
Seattle Sounders FC
+160
LAFC
+350
Sporting Kansas City
+450
LA Galaxy
+800
Portland Timbers
+1000
Colorado Rapids
+1600
FC Dallas
+2500
Minnesota United FC
+3300
Real Salt Lake
+3300
Houston Dynamo FC
+5000
Austin FC
+5000
San Jose Earthquakes
+10000
Vancouver Whitecaps FC
+10000
Seattle Sounders FC New England Revolution

