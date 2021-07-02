MLS Conference winner odds: Who can stop Seattle and New England?

Nearly a third of the 2021 MLS season is in the books, and the latest conference winner odds from BetMGM still favor the New England Revolution and Seattle Sounders meeting in MLS Cup on December 11.

But the race is tightening in the Eastern Conference, with Orlando City SC (+375) just behind New England (+300). And the Philadelphia Union and Columbus Crew are tied on +450, so don't rule out last year's respective Supporters' Shield and MLS Cup winners.

The Sounders (+160) have a bigger lead in the Western Conference, though LAFC (+350) and Sporting Kansas City (+450) are given pretty favorable odds as well. The LA Galaxy (+800) aren't too far behind, either.

Keep in mind that these odds don't necessarily predict which teams will top the Eastern and Western conferences when the 34-game regular season concludes with Decision Day on November 7. Rather, the odds project who will navigate their sides of the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs bracket.