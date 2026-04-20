MLS celebrates Earth Day: Greener Goals Week of Service

Major League Soccer’s 9th Annual Greener Goals Week of Service reinforces the league's commitment to raise awareness for environmental issues in our local communities.

Check out how MLS clubs, players and staff seek to make an impact on behalf of Earth Day.

Stakeholders from around the League will volunteer their time by conducting environmentally friendly service projects in partnership with local non-profits.

The group collected litter at two sites along the Westside corridor to enhance the area's natural beauty.

Atlanta United supporter groups, collectively known as the Gulch, hosted an Atlanta Beltline Clean Up in honor of Earth Day on Saturday, April 18, ahead of the club’s match vs. Nashville SC later that evening.

The club is set to host Evergreen Night presented by YETI at its home match on April 25.

Staff recently took part in a “Day in the Dirt” volunteer event alongside The Trail Conservancy to beautify and maintain part of the trail around Austin’s Lady Bird Lake.

Austin FC continue their year-round commitment to sustainability through waste diversion efforts at Q2 Stadium, which recently became the first and only soccer-specific stadium in the world to earn Total Resource Use and Efficiency (TRUE) Platinum certification.

Front office staff members will weatherproof infrastructure, weed gardens, refurbish parts of the property, and more throughout the day.

On Earth Day, nearly 100 Chicago Fire FC front office staff members will volunteer their time at Navarro Farm, a non-profit located in Frankfurt, Illinois, that creates a space for individuals with special needs to participate in an agricultural experience.

Through efforts like these, FC Cincinnati are dedicated to improving the lives of children by helping them get off floors and into beds to improve their physical, emotional, and mental health.

Using sustainably sourced wood and minimizing material waste during construction, the initiative reflects a commitment to environmental responsibility.

FC Cincinnati , in partnership with Sleep in Heavenly Peace, constructed 50 bed frames to support children in the West End community sleeping without beds.

On April 22, front office staff and players will celebrate Earth Day, participating in beautification projects at Parkfield Lake Park.

In celebration of Greener Goals Week of Service, the Colorado Rapids are partnering with Denver Parks & Recreation to support its mission to make beautiful, healthy spaces where residents can thrive.

Students demonstrating strong attendance will work alongside Crew players, staff and Rumpke staff to support neighborhood cleanup efforts, followed by a school-wide pep rally featuring celebrating their commitment to showing up for both their community and their future.

Selected for achieving the most improved attendance from all Columbus City Schools high schools, Linden-McKinley reflects the impact of the Crew’s Stay in the Game! Attendance Network — an initiative dedicated to reducing chronic absenteeism across Central Ohio.

As part of Greener Goals Week of Service, the Columbus Crew are partnering with Rumpke to host a community cleanup at Linden-McKinley STEM Academy.

As part of the initiative, FC Dallas staff will volunteer at McKinney Roots, SPF’s donation farm that provides fresh, locally grown produce to food-insecure individuals by distributing to nonprofits, churches, and schools across Collin County.

Founded on the belief that investing in sustainable ideas today builds a more balanced future, SPF supports programs that create lasting ecological and social impact.

In honor of MLS’s Greener Goals Week of Service, FC Dallas are teaming up with The Seed Project Foundation (SPF), an organization that funds educational, agricultural, and community initiatives focused on sustainability.

Volunteers will plant 562 native species, install protective trail barriers, and add new seating to advance the long-term restoration of Kingman and Heritage Islands.

Through United We Serve, D.C. United are joining forces with Living Classrooms DC to strengthen one of the District's most treasured natural spaces.

By supporting initiatives like these, the LA Galaxy continue to give back, grow the game, and create meaningful opportunities for the next generation of players.

Proceeds from recycled beverage containers, generated by California Redemption Value (CRV) refunds, are reinvested directly into local communities, helping fund soccer equipment donations and free youth clinics in Carson, Torrance, and surrounding areas.

For the LA Galaxy, protecting the pitch also goes well beyond matchday. Through the club’s “Protect the Pitch” recycling initiative at Dignity Health Sports Park, the organization collects bottles, cans, cups, cardboard, paper, and more to reduce environmental impact year-round.

The LA Galaxy Foundation has teamed up with Heal the Bay for a beach cleanup in Santa Monica, bringing together volunteers from the club’s Season Ticket Member community, the LA Galaxy Unified Special Olympics Team, front office staff, and partners for a day of service along the shoreline.

The partnership will also be highlighted during LAFC’s Earth Day home match against Colorado, recognizing TreePeople’s impact and ongoing role in environmental education and stewardship.

This year’s effort will center around tree planting as the primary activity, with LAFC staff helping to expand the urban tree canopy in Downtown Los Angeles, just steps outside our home turf at BMO Stadium, along with hands-on efforts like removing invasive species and restoring local habitats to improve community green spaces.

As part of MLS Greener Goals Week, LAFC employees will volunteer with nonprofit partner TreePeople to support more sustainable, climate-resilient communities in Los Angeles.

As part of MLS Greener Goals Week of Service, the club will launch educational content and host a fan activation on April 25, highlighting ways Minnesotans can help protect lakes, rivers, and loon habitats.

Since 2024, support from the Minnesota United license plate program has provided funding for the Loon Restoration Project, supporting its efforts in habitat preservation, nesting platform placement, community engagement, and loon monitoring across the state.

Minnesota United are partnering with the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources’ Minnesota Loon Restoration Project to help preserve and protect the natural habitat of Minnesota’s state bird.

On May 20, club members will get their hands dirty at the Potager Louvain, with the goal of planting more than 700 plants that will directly benefit the local community.

Building on the momentum created last year, CF Montréal are once again joining forces with Ville en Vert for Greener Goals Week of Service.

Volunteers will gain a deeper understanding of how to “read” a landscape, identify stream health and minimize negative human impacts on the environment.

Members of both organizations will participate in the Cumberland River Compact’s River Walk & Talk at Browns Creek and GEODIS Park. By blending stewardship and education, this event will guide participants through the landscape surrounding Nashville SC’s stadium to remove trash while teaching the group about the ecology of the nearby creek and the green infrastructure at GEODIS Park that protects the local habitat.

Nashville SC are partnering with GEODIS to celebrate Greener Goals this April by hosting their annual Greener Goals Day of Service.

Save the Harbor’s mission is to restore and protect Boston Harbor, Massachusetts Bay, and the marine environment, and share them with the public for everyone to enjoy.

This summer, New England Revolution players and staff will partner with Save the Harbor/Save the Bay on a clean-up at Tenean Beach in Dorchester, MA.

Flushing Meadows Corona Park is a 897-square-acre public park located in Queens, NY and served as a site for two 20th-century World Fairs.

This effort promotes environmental sustainability by supporting the upkeep of one of Queens' largest green spaces that serve thousands of residents each year.

In honor of Greener Goals Week, New York City FC will volunteer to help beautify one of the city’s most iconic parks, Flushing Meadows Corona Park.

Red Bull New York and Audi donate 4 trees for every goal RBNY scored during the regular season.

Each year around Earth Day, Red Bull New York and Audi come together to support the local community with a sustainability project.

Orlando City are committed to embedding environmentally-responsible practices into stadium operations, events, and partnerships to reduce impact and promote long-term ecological stewardship.

This annual event focuses on cleanup efforts and beautification around Inter&Co Stadium in the Parramore community.

Orlando City will host their 3rd Annual Earth Day Community Clean-Up in partnership with Keep Orlando Beautiful, Orlando Main Street Districts, the City of Orlando, and OUC - The Reliable One.

Through cross-collaboration with several community partners, the Union aim to deepen community engagement while advancing sustainable solutions to food insecurity.

Students will take pride in maintaining, growing, harvesting, and cooking the items that are grown in the community garden for the entire year. Produce that isn't used in the garden will be donated to the Philadelphia Union x Penn Medicine Community Fridge.

Building on the “Nourish with Knowledge” storytelling that was launched for MLK Day 2026, the Philadelphia Union 's Greener Goals initiative will strengthen the connection between the club's community garden and community refrigerator to create a more cohesive and impactful ecosystem.

The activity is part of the Timbers’ Green Is Gold environmental initiative, which focuses on educating the community on conservation, biodiversity and sustainability while reducing the club’s environmental footprint through season-long programming and action.

The event brought together fans, local residents, and volunteers to help clean and beautify downtown Portland.

The Portland Timbers hosted the We Believe in Portland Spring cleanup powered by Adopt One Block at Providence Park on April 17.

The investment will support efforts that promote water conservation, strengthen partnerships and advance solutions that help preserve the Great Salt Lake’s long-term viability.

In addition to the volunteer service project, the Larry H. & Gail Miller Family Foundation made a $10 million donation to Great Salt Lake Rising. The contribution reflects a continued commitment to building healthy, thriving communities across Utah.

The Jordan River Commission envisions a parkway that contains natural areas and a healthy functioning river that provides quality habitat for wildlife, is safe, clean, and well-maintained and offers great recreation, leisure, and educational opportunities in natural and improved settings from lake to lake.

Real Salt Lake players, staff and greats will be partnering with My Hometown and the Jordan River Commission to clean up and revitalize a portion of the Jordan River.

“Woven into One Planet Month is our opportunity to not only celebrate the game but also take meaningful action. By working alongside our fans, partners, and local organizations, we’re reinforcing our commitment to sustainability while engaging our communities in service projects that will raise awareness and create lasting impact across the region."

"We believe in the power of soccer to bring people together and create lasting change,” said San Diego FC VP of Community, Joel Katz.

In 2025, the program diverted more than 4,800 pounds of food from waste, and the club is well on its way to hitting that mark again this season. The next donation will take place on Earth Day, following the Earthquakes' April 22 home match against Austin FC.

Paypal Park and the San Jose Earthquakes are keeping their food recovery program going strong, channeling surplus food from home games and events to Martha's Kitchen, a local nonprofit on the frontlines of fighting hunger in the community.

The club is collaborating with Puget Soundkeeper, a Seattle-based nonprofit organization working to protect and enhance the waters of Puget Sound, to host a service project where club staff will work to clean up the nature adjacent to the club's training facility in Renton.

Seattle Sounders FC are proud to continue their efforts to protect our planet this Earth Month.

Sporting KC players and staff will volunteer with Urban Produce Push KC on April 21 to prep the Pendleton Heights Community Garden for the spring growing season. In addition, Sporting KC associates will also volunteer in the warehouse at Kanbe's Markets on April 23 to sort, pack and distribute rescued produce for food pantries, kitchens and shelters in the area.

After hosting the club’s annual Sporting Sustainability Night on April 11, Sporting Kansas City are teaming with a pair of local non-profit organizations during this year’s MLS Greener Goals Week of Service to support equitable community access to fresh produce in an effort to fight hunger, improve nutrition and raise awareness for food insecurity.

In 2025, St. Louis CITY 's home ground earned LEED Gold certification for Operations and Maintenance from the U.S. Green Building Council – the first for a sports venue in St. Louis and one of only a few MLS soccer-specific stadiums with this distinction.

Energizer Park's zero-waste achievement is powered by a fully integrated approach to sustainability, including a 100% local food program, on-site waste sorting, and strategic partnerships with organizations such as YETI, PepsiCo, Levy Restaurants, and St. Louis Composting.

By engaging players, staff, and partners in eco-focused initiatives, the club helps drive awareness, inspire action, and create a lasting positive impact on our fans and surrounding communities.

Toronto FC 's participation during MLS Greener Goals Week of Service reinforces the club’s commitment to environmental sustainability across the GTA (Greater Toronto Area).

Vancouver Whitecaps FC will partner with the Strathcona Community Policing Centre and Strathcona Elementary School for a cleanup of the community and school grounds during the week of April 20th.

Whitecaps FC alumni and mascot Spike will join in an assembly at Strathcona Elementary School, where they will talk about the importance of Earth Day. They will then take part in a cleanup of the school grounds with teachers, staff, and students.