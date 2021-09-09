MLS and clubs commemorate 20 years since 9/11 with acts of service and moments of remembrance

In observance of the 20-year mark since the tragedy in the United States on September 11, 2001, Major League Soccer and its clubs have come together to conduct acts of service to positively impact our communities and remember those lost in the attacks.

There will be three special elements of the pre-match presentation at all MLS games played in the US this weekend. All team jerseys will feature a 20th remembrance patch, modeled on the one worn by clubs when MLS returned to action after the terrorist attacks in 2001. There will also be a moment of silence before each game, and the American flag will be displayed on the field ahead of the player procession and remain on the field until the end of the National Anthem.

As part of the efforts to reflect on this solemn day, MLS has made a donation and is recognizing September 11 as a National Day of Remembrance and Service. MLS is supporting 9/11 Day by organizing special volunteer service projects to combat hunger at an especially critical time as the COVID-19 pandemic continues. Volunteers will help pack dry, non-perishable meals to be donated to local Feeding America-affiliated food banks. MLS fans are also encouraged to join #MLSWeekofService by performing acts of service and sharing their good deeds on social media.