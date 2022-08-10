MLS All-Stars lineup: Chicharito, Carlos Vela lead way against Liga MX

LA Galaxy forward Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez and LAFC forward Carlos Vela, rather fittingly, will lead the MLS All-Stars against the Liga MX All-Stars for Wednesday night’s MLS All-Star Game presented by Target (8:30 pm ET | ESPN, UniMas in US; TSN4, TVA Sports in Canada).
The Mexican stars are joined by one teammate apiece in head coach Adrian Heath's starting XI, with LAFC’s Diego Palacios at left back and LA Galaxy’s Julian Araujo at right back. And their forward partner in the 4-3-3 formation is Seattle Sounders FC homegrown standout Jordan Morris.
The Allianz Field crowd gets to watch hometown star Emanuel Reynoso from the get-go. The Minnesota United FC midfielder is joined by Austin FC’s Sebastian Driussi in an advanced role, while Darlington Nagbe (Columbus Crew) provides balance at the base.
US international Walker Zimmerman (Nashville SC) and Canadian international Kamal Miller (CF Montréal) partner in central defense, then Jamaican international Andre Blake (Philadelphia Union) gets the starting nod at goalkeeper.