MLS All-Star Skills Challenge reminds us of our game's simple joys

We definitely got that in droves on Tuesday night, as a motley and at times captivating crew of MLS and Liga MX standouts treated a lively crowd at Banc of California Stadium to the MLS All-Star Skills Challenge presented by AT&T 5G , putting on an offbeat and infectiously joyous show, one that hopefully is well on its way to becoming an All-Star institution all over again.

LOS ANGELES – One word you tend to hear a lot during MLS All-Star weeks – especially this year, with Liga MX joining the mix – is espectáculo, or its English equivalent, “spectacle.”

We even got treated to a sudden cameo from Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez , whose return from injury didn’t quite unfold in time for him to be on the pitch this week but didn’t prevent him from waving to the fans and chatting with the FS1 broadcast crew as spectators flocked to cheer – and jeer a bit, too, mostly by black-jersey-clad LAFC supporters.

Legends of the past like Cobi Jones and Jorge Campos provided elder counsel with a twinkle in their eyes. Current MLSers like Latif Blessing were spotted here and there in the stands, relaxing like fans for once. Toward the end of the affair, the pulsating speakers across the street in Exposition Park signaled the onset of the All-Star Concert presented by Heineken, featuring Kaytranada and Big Boi, a next stop for the most enterprising revelers.

This was all the fun of the All-Star experience with almost none of the deep thinking and heady analysis of border rivalry and strategic partnerships and intra-league synergy and so on. BoC’s breezy, palm-tree-lined setting, the downtown LA skyline in relief, provided a perfect backdrop for a made-for-TV caper on a carefree late-summer evening in Tinseltown.

Even the mockery felt good-natured on a night when everyone was just out to have a nice time and forget the worries that all too often stalk us lately.

Professional athletes are incredibly, often obsessively competitive, sometimes over the most mundane things like locker-room ping pong and crossbar challenges after training sessions. That drive to win anything and everything they’re involved in can lead to some excesses, but it’s also fundamental to why we love to watch them perform. Here we got the bright side of that dichotomy.

While you expect everyone on the pitch to be highly skilled, you can never be quite sure of what the individual players have got in store in the scenarios posed to them on Tuesday.