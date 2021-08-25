Chicharito gives injury update amid LA Galaxy absence

“Soon, soon,” Chicharito said. “It’s been a very difficult injury because I had an injury last year in a very close spot on my calf and we were struggling a little bit. But we need to take it very [cautious] as well. But I’m very close.”

Speaking with the FS1 broadcast crew during Tuesday’s All-Star Skills Challenge presented by AT&T 5G, the star striker addressed the calf injury that’s kept him out of action since late June.

Galaxy head coach Greg Vanney has preached caution about Chicharito’s return, with the ailment forcing him to miss their last 11 games. Even still, Mexico’s all-time leading scorer has shown his goal-front prowess with 10 goals through 10 games, keeping him tied for fifth place in the Golden Boot presented by Audi race.

When Chicharito returns, he’ll enter a Galaxy team that’s fourth in the Western Conference standings and proven formidable in the attack. Their 32 goals scored are the fifth-most this season, helping LA build toward their postseason aspirations after missing out three of the past four years.

“It’s the owners and ourselves, we all took responsibility to take LA Galaxy [forward],” Chicharito said. “It’s the biggest club in the MLS and we want to prove that this year and the next months to come.”

Chicharito also stoked some flames ahead of Saturday’s Heineken Rivalry Week match against LAFC at Banc of California Stadium (7 pm ET | FOX, FOX Deportes).

As FS1’s Rob Stone asked, which club runs the City of Angels? El Trafico belongs to the five-time MLS Cup champions, Chicharito declared.