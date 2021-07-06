MLS, adidas unveil Los Angeles-inspired All-Star jersey

All-Star Jersey

The MLS All-Star Game jersey celebrates Los Angeles as one of the premier sports cities in the U.S. and magnifies the culture of soccer and impact of the city on the global game.

The black 2021 MLS All-Star Authentic player jersey features unique reflective trims to shine on a backdrop of black and gold and the glitz and glamour of Hollywood. Inspired by Art Deco architecture in Los Angeles, the jersey is designed from adidas Aeroready performance fabric made up of stars and maple leafs that represent the U.S. and Canadian clubs of MLS. The right sleeve has the LA21 All-Star Game patch and the back-neck features LA staples and inspired icons of stars, ocean waves and freeways as well as the No. 25 to signify the 25th MLS All-Star Game.