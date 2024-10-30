Minnesota United vs Real Salt Lake: How to watch, stream Round One Game 2

Minnesota United FC (No. 6) look to close out their Round One Best-of-3 Series when they host Real Salt Lake (No. 3) on Saturday.
How to watch & stream
When
- Saturday, Nov. 2 | 9 pm ET/6 pm PT
Where
- Allianz Field | Saint Paul, Minnesota
Following a 5-4 penalty shootout win, Minnesota United are one win away from facing either LA Galaxy (No. 2) or Colorado Rapids (No. 7) in a Western Conference Semifinal on Nov. 23 or 24. Should RSL force a Game 3, the series decider will be played on Nov. 8 at America First Field.
If a Round One match is tied after regulation time (90 minutes), no extra time will be played. There will immediately be a penalty kick shootout to determine the winner.
- Seed: Western Conference No. 6
- Regular season: 52 points (15W-12L-7D)
Minnesota United got a fast start in the playoffs under first-year head coach Eric Ramsay. Returning to the postseason after missing out in 2023, the Loons earned a hard-fought Game 1 win in penalty kicks, titling the Round One series in their favor.
Goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair keyed the victory, making six saves in a man-of-the-match performance, while a stout defensive unit highlighted by captain Michael Boxall thwarted RSL's attack. Robin Lod (7g/15a) is a difference-maker in midfield, while DP signing Kelvin Yeboah has been prolific since joining in the summer, scoring seven goals in just 10 appearances.
After posting a season-ending run of 6W-2L-1D, the Loons are riding high heading into Game 2. Can they continue their hot form and secure the Round One upset?
- Seed: Western Conference No. 3
- Regular season: 59 points (16W-7L-11D)
Real Salt Lake are in must-win territory – an unexpected development considering their early-season form. They're looking to rebound from the playoff-opening loss and build on their strong finish to the regular season, which saw them enter the postseason six games unbeaten (3W-0L-3D).
The Claret-and-Cobalt will rely on young midfielder Diego Luna, who has stepped up this season, scoring 8g/12a and finishing second in this year's 22 Under 22 presented by BODYARMOR rankings. Anderson Julio (9g/3a) can also provide an attacking spark, while Matt Crooks and DP summer signing Diogo Gonçalves have been critical in midfield.
But RSL's long-term success relies heavily on star striker Chicho Arango. The Colombian leads the team with 17g/12a, but has not found the back of the net since July 6.