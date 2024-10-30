Minnesota United vs Real Salt Lake: How to watch, stream Round One Game 2

Minnesota United FC (No. 6) look to close out their Round One Best-of-3 Series when they host Real Salt Lake (No. 3) on Saturday.

If a Round One match is tied after regulation time (90 minutes), no extra time will be played. There will immediately be a penalty kick shootout to determine the winner.

Following a 5-4 penalty shootout win , Minnesota United are one win away from facing either LA Galaxy (No. 2) or Colorado Rapids (No. 7) in a Western Conference Semifinal on Nov. 23 or 24. Should RSL force a Game 3, the series decider will be played on Nov. 8 at America First Field.

Seed: Western Conference No. 6

Western Conference No. 6 Regular season: 52 points (15W-12L-7D)

Minnesota United got a fast start in the playoffs under first-year head coach Eric Ramsay. Returning to the postseason after missing out in 2023, the Loons earned a hard-fought Game 1 win in penalty kicks, titling the Round One series in their favor.

Goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair keyed the victory, making six saves in a man-of-the-match performance, while a stout defensive unit highlighted by captain Michael Boxall thwarted RSL's attack. Robin Lod (7g/15a) is a difference-maker in midfield, while DP signing Kelvin Yeboah has been prolific since joining in the summer, scoring seven goals in just 10 appearances.