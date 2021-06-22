Minnesota United to donate almost $200,000 to local organizations

Minnesota United will be directing nearly $200,000 to various different local non-profits and organizations over the course of the rest of the 2021 season, the club announced in a Monday release, as a celebration of the return to full fan capacity at Allianz Field.

“We are extraordinarily thankful to be returning with our fans and community partners to a full Allianz Field, and believe it a perfect time to extend support to a number of important organizations who are working to make the Twin Cities and extended community better,” Minnesota United CEO Chris Wright said in Monday's release. “We believe that these organizations and programs are of tremendous importance and value, are more needed and relevant than ever before, and align well with the community pillars of our Club and the needs of people today.”

The donations are directed towards helping individuals and families who have found themselves in challenging circumstances over the last 15 months. The gifts include the new Forever United Scholarship Fund, a program led by Minnesota United players to benefit University of Minnesota students from diverse and under-served populations.

Other organizations receiving support from Minnesota United include:

Minnesota United will also be making donations with the guidance of MNUFC's supporters groups to local non-profits.

