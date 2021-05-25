Minnesota United team with Black-owned streetwear brand for limited-edition collection

The partnership is part of a larger commitment in 2021 by Major League Soccer to increase supplier diversity and collaborate with minority-owned brands. Hybrid Nation is a streetwear brand that’s led by Jeremy Sutherland, and their Loons’ collection features input and direction from MNUFC center back Michael Boxall .

“Hybrid Nation is thrilled to debut this capsule collection with Minnesota United,” Sutherland said in a release. “It was an incredible experience developing the design with Michael Boxall, and then launching the collection with him wearing it to the home opener means we are poised to sell out this limited-edition collection very quickly.”

The collection features the blue, gray, black and red colors of Minnesota’s brand identity. There are also infusions of Hybrid Nation’s signature design elements, including the "In Diversity We Trust" tagline.

The Minnesota-owned company was launched in 2015 by Sutherland and Kellan McLemore, who were Carleton College students at the time. Proceeds from the collection will be donated to Voices for Racial Justice, a Minneapolis-based charitable organization.