Minnesota United team with Black-owned streetwear brand for limited-edition collection

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

Minnesota collection 4

Minnesota United FC announced Tuesday that they’ve collaborated with Hybrid Nation to release a limited-edition apparel collection that includes a bomber jacket, pullover jacket, joggers and a ballcap.

The partnership is part of a larger commitment in 2021 by Major League Soccer to increase supplier diversity and collaborate with minority-owned brands. Hybrid Nation is a streetwear brand that’s led by Jeremy Sutherland, and their Loons’ collection features input and direction from MNUFC center back Michael Boxall.

The collection is being sold exclusively at Hybrid Nation’s website and the Black and Blue Team Store at Allianz Field.

Minnesota streetwear 2

“Hybrid Nation is thrilled to debut this capsule collection with Minnesota United,” Sutherland said in a release. “It was an incredible experience developing the design with Michael Boxall, and then launching the collection with him wearing it to the home opener means we are poised to sell out this limited-edition collection very quickly.”

The collection features the blue, gray, black and red colors of Minnesota’s brand identity. There are also infusions of Hybrid Nation’s signature design elements, including the "In Diversity We Trust" tagline.

The Minnesota-owned company was launched in 2015 by Sutherland and Kellan McLemore, who were Carleton College students at the time. Proceeds from the collection will be donated to Voices for Racial Justice, a Minneapolis-based charitable organization.

“Jeremy at Hybrid Nation has a lot of expertise and being a local Minnesotan, it’s awesome to get involved with brands and smaller businesses like his,” Boxall said in a release. “He’s great at what he does and for me to see what happens behind the scenes and have a little bit of input in the final product was pretty cool.”

Advertising

Minnesota streetwear 3
Minnesota United FC

Advertising

Related Stories

What Franco Fragapane will bring to Minnesota United
Official: Minnesota United sign Argentine winger Franco Fragapane
Recap: Minnesota United FC 1, FC Dallas 0

Advertising

Advertising

More News
More News
Who are Seattle's closest challengers in the West?
Extratime

Who are Seattle's closest challengers in the West?
Ex-Galaxy, Orlando 'keeper Brian Rowe announces retirement
Transfer Tracker

Ex-Galaxy, Orlando 'keeper Brian Rowe announces retirement
Portland's Andy Polo to miss rest of season after injury suffered against LA Galaxy

Portland's Andy Polo to miss rest of season after injury suffered against LA Galaxy
Berhalter talks USMNT roster, Daryl Dike absence ahead of Nations League Finals
National Writer: Charles Boehm

Berhalter talks USMNT roster, Daryl Dike absence ahead of Nations League Finals
Minnesota United team with Black-owned streetwear brand for limited-edition collection

Minnesota United team with Black-owned streetwear brand for limited-edition collection
Power Rankings: Orlando challenge for the top, Galaxy slide after Week 6
Power Rankings

Power Rankings: Orlando challenge for the top, Galaxy slide after Week 6
More News
Video
Video
Point-blank, double, one-handed! Check out all stunning saves from Week 6  
1:06
What A Save

Point-blank, double, one-handed! Check out all stunning saves from Week 6  
Ranking the teams who can catch Seattle
1:10:30

Ranking the teams who can catch Seattle
Cincinnati & Chicago Earn First Wins This Season, Timbers Shutout LA Galaxy | MLS Review Show
25:40

Cincinnati & Chicago Earn First Wins This Season, Timbers Shutout LA Galaxy | MLS Review Show
Vote for AT&T Goal of the Week - MLS Week 6
1:12

Vote for AT&T Goal of the Week - MLS Week 6
More Video
Soccer For All

Soccer For All

There is no place for discrimination in our game. Everyone is welcome. Learn how you can support Soccer For All.