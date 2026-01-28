Minnesota United sign forward Marcus Caldeira

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

Minnesota United FC have signed forward Marcus Caldeira, the club announced Wednesday.

The 21-year-old Canadian is under contract through 2026, with options for the 2027 sprint season, as well as 2027-28 and 2028-29 seasons.

Minnesota drafted Caldeira No. 20 overall (first round) in the 2024 MLS SuperDraft as he starred at West Virginia University. During his senior year, he tallied 14g/7a, was named the Sun Belt Player of the Year, a First-Team All-American and a MAC Hermann Trophy semifinalist.

"We’re excited to welcome Marcus to our club and look forward to seeing him continue his development while adding depth and competition to our team this season," said Khaled El-Ahmad, Minnesota's chief soccer officer and sporting director.

Before his time at West Virginia, Caldeira spent a season with Canadian Premier League side Forge FC, contributing 0g/1a in four appearances.

The Loons begin their first season under new head coach Cameron Knowles on Feb. 21 at Austin FC (8:30 pm ET | Apple TV).