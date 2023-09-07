Minnesota United sign Caden Clark from Red Bull Leipzig

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

Minnesota United FC have acquired midfielder Caden Clark from German Bundesliga side Red Bull Leipzig, the club announced Thursday.

Clark, who will join the Loons at the start of the Primary Transfer Window in 2024, has signed a two-year contract, with two club options. He's currently on loan at Danish side Vendsyssel FF until Dec. 31, 2023.

The 20-year-old Minnesota native made his professional debut in late 2020 with the New York Red Bulls, who acquired his MLS rights from MNUFC earlier that season in exchange for $75,000 in General Allocation Money (GAM).

“Caden Clark is a talented, young footballer who is excited to be joining our club. We feel we’ve now brought in and developed a core group of young players that will leave us in good stead and help set the standard for the club over next few years,” head coach Adrian Heath said in a press release.