Minnesota United sign Caden Clark from Red Bull Leipzig

Minnesota United FC have acquired midfielder Caden Clark from German Bundesliga side Red Bull Leipzig, the club announced Thursday.
Clark, who will join the Loons at the start of the Primary Transfer Window in 2024, has signed a two-year contract, with two club options. He's currently on loan at Danish side Vendsyssel FF until Dec. 31, 2023.
The 20-year-old Minnesota native made his professional debut in late 2020 with the New York Red Bulls, who acquired his MLS rights from MNUFC earlier that season in exchange for $75,000 in General Allocation Money (GAM).
“Caden Clark is a talented, young footballer who is excited to be joining our club. We feel we’ve now brought in and developed a core group of young players that will leave us in good stead and help set the standard for the club over next few years,” head coach Adrian Heath said in a press release.
“He’s a Minnesota kid, which is another big plus for us, he’s coming home. We know what he is capable of and we’ve seen his talent here in Major League Soccer. We are really thrilled to get him beginning next season and I know our fans will be excited as well.”
Clark produced 7g/7a over three seasons with the Red Bulls, becoming the fifth-youngest player (and the 19th-youngest overall in league history) to score in his MLS debut on Oct. 10, 2020 – a 1-0 win over Atlanta United.
Affiliate club RB Leipzig acquired his rights in 2021 and loaned him back to RBNY twice before sending him on loan to Vendsyssel earlier this month and ultimately agreeing on his permanent transfer to Minnesota United.
Clark, who's represented the United States at the Under-20 level, will join a midfield that's been beset by injuries in 2023, with the club losing both Robin Lod and Kervin Arriaga for the season. Argentine playmaker Emanuel Reynoso pulls the strings in the middle of the pitch for the Loons, with support from Ján Gregus, Wil Trapp and Hassani Dotson,
