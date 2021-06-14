Minnesota United owner dismisses talk of pressure on coach Adrian Heath: "That is crazy"

Bill McGuire may not be on social media, but the Minnesota United owner knew what was being said about Adrian Heath when last season's Western Conference finalists started the 2021 season with four consecutive defeats.
But, in a wide-ranging interview with the Twin Cities Pioneer Press, McGuire said he never considered making a coaching change.
“That is crazy,” McGuire said. “I don’t think that is a logical way to build excellence. The line is too fine in making that kind of judgement.”
McGuire and Minnesota United have practiced what he preaches. The Loons were patient in pursuit of Emanuel Reynoso and were rewarded when one of the league’s top playmakers guided them to within minutes of MLS Cup last year.
Although not as dramatically long an ordeal, the same is true of the process to land Adrien Hunou and Franco Fragapane this year.
Last year’s success, and the new faces to bolster the roster, led to heightened expectations to start the 2021 season. But Minnesota United opened with four consecutive defeats before going unbeaten in their next three (2W-0L-1D).
“In the end, if you trust the people you have, you accept it, you respect it. It doesn’t mean that you don’t challenge it,” McGuire said of his reaction to a slow start to the season. “I promise you, there were many times that I, and I’m sure other people, did. The other owners [saying], 'What is going on? What do you think about that?' I think as we get more educated and we see more, we see the quality of the play that has occurred. You know that it’s not a shipwreck. … [It’s about] reacting to situations that you need to react to but not overreacting with things [without] logic. That doesn’t mean that you are unaffected. 'Naw, that is the way it is.' No chance.”
The Loons return from the international break 12th in the Western Conference, but just two points below the playoff line. Minnesota meet last-place FC Dallas Saturday (8:30 pm ET | MLS LIVE on ESPN+) at Toyota Stadium.