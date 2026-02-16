Minnesota United FC 2026 Season Preview

2026 Schedule
- First game: Feb. 21 - 8:30 pm ET at Austin FC
- Home opener: Feb. 28 - 4:30 pm ET vs. FC Cincinnati
- Full schedule
Team Snapshot
Minnesota United faced uncertainty when head coach Eric Ramsay departed for EFL Championship side West Bromwich Albion in January. They had also lost several major contributors from their 2025 squad that earned a club-record 58 points.
But the Loons quickly appointed new head coach Cameron Knowles and received a major boost when Colombian superstar James Rodríguez joined ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The No. 10 brings a world-class pedigree following stops with Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and more.
Beyond James, Minnesota are led by World Cup defender Michael Boxall (New Zealand), midfielder Joaquín Pereyra and striker Kelvin Yeboah.
Key Signings
- Drake Callender: The goalkeeper was acquired via a trade with Charlotte FC. Beforehand, he started for Inter Miami and helped them win two titles.
- Tomás Chancalay: The Argentine forward arrived in a trade with the New England Revolution, where he posted 17g/3a in 58 appearances.
- Mauricio González: The 21-year-old winger arrives from Colombian top-flight side Deportivo Tolima.
- James Rodríguez: Minnesota made a major splash when signing the Colombian superstar, who most recently played in LIGA MX for Club León. He’s set to captain Colombia at the World Cup.
Key Departures
- Hassani Dotson: Seattle Sounders FC signed Dotson in free agency after he spent seven seasons with the Loons.
- Robin Lod: The Finnish international midfielder, a 2024 MLS All-Star, had his contract option declined. He signed with Chicago Fire FC in free agency.
- Joseph Rosales: The Honduran international, who spent five seasons in Minnesota, departed in a cash-for-player trade with Austin FC.
- Dayne St. Clair: The 2025 MLS Goalkeeper of the Year and Canadian star signed with Inter Miami in free agency.
Projected Starting XI
Predictions
Apple TV talent predict the 2026 regular season for Minnesota United FC.
- Andrés Agulla: 7th in Western Conference
- Marcelo Balboa: 10th in Western Conference
- Max Bretos: 6th in Western Conference
- Steve Cangialosi: 7th in Western Conference
- Daniel Chapela: 7th in Western Conference
- Miguel Gallardo: 10th in Western Conference
- Michele Giannone: 6th in Western Conference
- Tony Husband: 8th in Western Conference
- Sacha Kljestan: 9th in Western Conference
- Kaylyn Kyle: 11th in Western Conference
- Lori Lindsey: 10th in Western Conference
- Dax McCarty: 6th in Western Conference
- Sammy Sadovnik: 6th in Western Conference
- Bruno Vain: 3rd in Western Conference
- Bradley Wright-Phillips: 7th in Western Conference
New Kit
BUY NOW: Minnesota United FC’s Decade Kit
Odds & Ends
- Head coach: Cameron Knowles
- Stadium: Allianz Field
- Last year: 16W-8L-10D, 58 points, 4th in Western Conference
- Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs: Western Conference Semifinals