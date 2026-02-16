Minnesota United FC 2026 Season Preview

Team Snapshot

Minnesota United faced uncertainty when head coach Eric Ramsay departed for EFL Championship side West Bromwich Albion in January. They had also lost several major contributors from their 2025 squad that earned a club-record 58 points.

But the Loons quickly appointed new head coach Cameron Knowles and received a major boost when Colombian superstar James Rodríguez joined ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The No. 10 brings a world-class pedigree following stops with Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and more.

Beyond James, Minnesota are led by World Cup defender Michael Boxall (New Zealand), midfielder Joaquín Pereyra and striker Kelvin Yeboah.

Key Signings