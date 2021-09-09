Minnesota United, defender Michael Boxall agree to contract extension

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Extension

Minnesota United and defender Michael Boxall have agreed to a contract extension, the club announced Thursday. The deal runs through the 2023 season.

Boxall, 33, has been an integral piece of the Loons' success in recent years. The New Zealand international center back joined the club in 2017 and has made 105 MLS appearances for Minnesota, all starts. He has 33 caps for his country as well.

“Fully deserved, really pleased for Michael,” head coach Adrian Heath said in a club statement. “I was asked about Boxy the other week for an article and they asked me what is the best about him – consummate professional, great teammate, consistent, know what you’re getting and if every manager had plenty of Boxys in their club, they would be very, very happy. Delighted that he’s got a contract that he fully deserves. He’s earned his reward of a new deal.”

Boxall has started 13 games this year, missing time due to injury, as the Loons sit fifth in the Western Conference standings.

Boxall also spent 2011-12 with Vancouver Whitecaps FC, leading to four goals across 124 regular-season games in the league.

“Very happy to commit the next couple of years here – I’ve really enjoyed my time here,” Boxall said. “I’m delighted that [my daughter] Maxwell has given me permission to stay here for a couple more years. Already the family makes so many sacrifices with my schedule and moving countries once or twice before, so now that the little ones are in school, with a good circle of friends, I want to affect them as little as possible. Happy to be setting deeper roots here for a couple more years.”