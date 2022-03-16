Minnesota United defender Chase Gasper voluntarily enters league's SABH program

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

Chase Gasper Minnesota

© Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Minnesota United FC defender Chase Gasper has voluntarily entered MLS’ Substance Abuse and Behavioral Health (“SABH”) Program for personal reasons.

Gasper will be unavailable for team activities until he has undergone an assessment and is cleared for participation by the SABH Program doctors.

Gasper, 26, is in his fourth season with Minnesota after entering the league as a first-round pick in the 2019 SuperDraft (No. 15 overall) out of the University of Maryland. He has two goals and one assist in 63 matches (60 starts). 

The left back is yet to appear in Minnesota's first three games of the 2022 campaign.

Minnesota United FC Chase Gasper

Related Stories

Sources: Toronto FC finalizing Kemar Lawrence trade to Minnesota United
Power Rankings: NYCFC & Seattle Sounders course-correct in Week 3
Minnesota United goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair named MLS Week 3 Player of the Week
More News
More News
Charlotte FC issued warning for violation of Mass Confrontation Policy
Disciplinary Committee Decision

Charlotte FC issued warning for violation of Mass Confrontation Policy
Messi and Neymar: What eventual MLS moves would look like for PSG’s superstars
National Writer: Charles Boehm

Messi and Neymar: What eventual MLS moves would look like for PSG’s superstars
"That would be foolish": Seattle Sounders not content with CCL semis advantage vs. Club Leon
CONCACAF Champions League

"That would be foolish": Seattle Sounders not content with CCL semis advantage vs. Club Leon
Minnesota United defender Chase Gasper voluntarily enters league's SABH program

Minnesota United defender Chase Gasper voluntarily enters league's SABH program
Austin FC nominated for Sports Business Journal's Team of the Year award

Austin FC nominated for Sports Business Journal's Team of the Year award
Nashville SC surpass 20k season ticket members for 2022 season at GEODIS Park

Nashville SC surpass 20k season ticket members for 2022 season at GEODIS Park
More News
Video
Video
HIGHLIGHTS: Comunicaciones vs. New York City FC | March 15, 2022
4:15

HIGHLIGHTS: Comunicaciones vs. New York City FC | March 15, 2022
GOAL: Jose Contreras, Comunicaciones - 88th minute
0:57

GOAL: Jose Contreras, Comunicaciones - 88th minute
GOAL: Lynner Garcia, Comunicaciones - 72nd minute
1:10

GOAL: Lynner Garcia, Comunicaciones - 72nd minute
GOAL: Nicolas Samayoa, Comunicaciones - 69th minute
0:46

GOAL: Nicolas Samayoa, Comunicaciones - 69th minute
More Video