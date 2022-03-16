Minnesota United defender Chase Gasper voluntarily enters league's SABH program

Minnesota United FC defender Chase Gasper has voluntarily entered MLS’ Substance Abuse and Behavioral Health (“SABH”) Program for personal reasons.

Gasper will be unavailable for team activities until he has undergone an assessment and is cleared for participation by the SABH Program doctors.

Gasper, 26, is in his fourth season with Minnesota after entering the league as a first-round pick in the 2019 SuperDraft (No. 15 overall) out of the University of Maryland. He has two goals and one assist in 63 matches (60 starts).