Minnesota United, defender Chase Gasper agree to four-year contract extension

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Extension
Minnesota United and defender Chase Gasper have agreed to a four-year contract extension, the club announced Thursday. The deal kicks in next season.
Gasper, 25, was selected 15th overall by MNUFC in the 2019 MLS SuperDraft and has been one of the brightest talents from a strong draft. He has made 53 appearances over three seasons with the club, quickly becoming Adrian Heath's first choice starter at left back.
“Arguably, our 2019 draft was as good a draft as anybody has had for years and years. Three guys who we know that can contribute,” Heath said in a club statement. “If you look back to when he started for the team, his level of performance has been so consistent. He’s been terrific. I always talk about what people put into the football club, he puts something into this football club every single day. Great attitude, great professional, great teammate. We’re so pleased that another player, who we consider one of our own, has decided to commit as well.”
Gasper, teammate Hassani Dotson, Club Brugge-bound Tajon Buchanan, Colorado Rapids forward Andre Shinyashiki, Canadian international Kamal Miller and others headlined the draft class.
The defender won an NCAA title with the University of Maryland and earned his US national team debut in 2020.
“It means everything for a player that your boss is confident in you,” said Gasper. “[Adrian Heath] has trusted me to play and start most of the games since I’ve been here. Those are the guys you want to play for. For coaches like that, for teammates like that, and the fans we have, I’m going to do everything I can – like I’ve done since I’ve gotten here and for all my time here – give my all on the field. Really happy, excited and proud. I owe thanks to my teammates, my coaches and, especially, the fans. I can’t wait for the next four years.”