Minnesota United announce new chief executive officer Shari Ballard

Ballard worked in Best Buy her entire professional career and retired in 2019 after holding the position of President of Multichannel Retail for Best Buy Co. Inc., responsible for all US Best Buy stores, e-commerce, Best Buy Mexico and the company’s real estate strategy. She first joined the company in 1993 to work in a local Best Buy store after graduating with a bachelor’s degree from the University of Michigan, Flint.

“I am very appreciative of everything that has been done to develop Minnesota United as a competitive team playing the world’s most popular sport here in our home state, but also as an important and valued asset for our community and its people. This is a truly inspiring organization – and one with a community-wide sense of pride and enthusiasm surrounding it. I’m honored to join a team that is explicit in its core values, and one that strives to provide something about which everyone can continue to be proud. It is a privilege to work at ensuring that we are a competitive and exciting team, that we continue to provide an exceptional experience for fans and all of those associated with MNUFC, and that we foster and build on our relationship with the fans and our vibrant, growing and diverse community.”