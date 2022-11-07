Minnesota United acquire Cameron Dunbar in trade with LA Galaxy

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Trade
- MIN receive: Cameron Dunbar
- LA receive: $75k conditional GAM, 3rd-round SuperDraft pick (2023)
Minnesota United FC have completed a trade with the LA Galaxy for forward Cameron Dunbar, the club announced Monday.
The 20-year-old joins the Loons as a homegrown player in exchange for a third-round selection in the 2023 MLS SuperDraft, as well as $75,000 in General Allocation Money (GAM) if performance-based incentives are met.
Should Dunbar be sold outside of MLS in the future, Minnesota will pay the Galaxy 20% of the transfer fee.
Dunbar signed with the Galaxy as a homegrown player in 2020, making his professional debut that same year. He's featured in 18 league games (three starts) for LA's first team, though didn't play in the 2022 league campaign.
Dunbar, a former US U-17 national team player, had 15 goals and six assists in 48 USL Championship games for reserve side LA Galaxy II.
The transaction occurs during the league’s two-day trade window following MLS Cup 2022. That period spans from noon ET Monday to noon ET Wednesday.