Minnesota United acquire Cameron Dunbar in trade with LA Galaxy

Should Dunbar be sold outside of MLS in the future, Minnesota will pay the Galaxy 20% of the transfer fee.

The 20-year-old joins the Loons as a homegrown player in exchange for a third-round selection in the 2023 MLS SuperDraft, as well as $75,000 in General Allocation Money (GAM) if performance-based incentives are met.

Minnesota United FC have completed a trade with the LA Galaxy for forward Cameron Dunbar , the club announced Monday.

Dunbar signed with the Galaxy as a homegrown player in 2020, making his professional debut that same year. He's featured in 18 league games (three starts) for LA's first team, though didn't play in the 2022 league campaign.

Dunbar, a former US U-17 national team player, had 15 goals and six assists in 48 USL Championship games for reserve side LA Galaxy II.