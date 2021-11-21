Minnesota 'keeper Tyler Miller tests positive for COVID-19, out of playoff game vs. Portland

Goalkeeper Tyler Miller has been ruled out of Minnesota United's Round One Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs matchup at Portland Timbers on Sunday after testing positive for COVID-19.
The 28-year-old revealed the news on social media ahead of the game's 5:30 pm kickoff (ESPN, ESPN Deportes).
Miller, who joined Minnesota from LAFC ahead of the 2020 campaign, has been an almost ever-present for the Loons this season, starting 30 of the club's 34 MLS regular-season matches.
In his place, Minnesota head coach Adrian Heath has opted to start Canada international Dayne St. Clair. The 24-year-old started just four games this season, the last of which came on May 8, but enjoyed a breakout 2020 season when he was the starter as Minnesota reached the Western Conference Final and came within minutes of defeating the Seattle Sounders to reach MLS Cup.
If they can beat Portland, Minnesota would next be in action on Thanksgiving against the Colorado Rapids in the Western Conference Semifinals (4:30 pm ET | FOX, FOX Deportes).