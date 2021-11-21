Minnesota 'keeper Tyler Miller tests positive for COVID-19, out of playoff game vs. Portland

Miller, who joined Minnesota from LAFC ahead of the 2020 campaign, has been an almost ever-present for the Loons this season, starting 30 of the club's 34 MLS regular-season matches.

In his place, Minnesota head coach Adrian Heath has opted to start Canada international Dayne St. Clair. The 24-year-old started just four games this season, the last of which came on May 8, but enjoyed a breakout 2020 season when he was the starter as Minnesota reached the Western Conference Final and came within minutes of defeating the Seattle Sounders to reach MLS Cup.