Minnesota United rue "inconsistent" 2021 season after early playoff exit

Minnesota United FC entered the 2021 season with MLS Cup aspirations, a dream that didn't seem far-fetched after an ascendant 2020 ended with a Western Conference Final trip before bowing out to the Seattle Sounders .

But hopes didn't come to fruition, as the Loons fell 3-1 to the Portland Timbers in Round One of the Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs on Sunday, conceding three straight goals after jumping ahead with an early strike.

It marks the end of the road for a Minnesota group that never reached a gear that reflected the roster's talent, with four straight season-opening losses forcing them to dig out of an early hole. After Sunday's match, head coach Adrian Heath said he was pleased with how his team responded after that rough beginning but acknowledged their overall form was too erratic.

"I think one of the words I'd use is inconsistent," Heath said. "I don't think we've been as consistent as we can be with the group that we've got. Obviously we've had large chunks of the season where our front players weren't available, whether it be [Emanuel Reynoso], where it be [Robin Lod], whether it be Franco [Fragapane], and I don't think that's helped us.