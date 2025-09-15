Miki Yamane salvages draw for LA Galaxy | Energy Moment of the Matchday

In the process, Yamane also earned Energy Moment of the Matchday presented by Celsius honors for Matchday 33.

With the MLS Cup 2024 champions chasing a late equalizer at Seattle Sounders FC , the Japanese right back struck in the 87th minute to salvage a 2-2 draw .

Facing a two-goal deficit and possible elimination from Audi MLS Cup Playoffs contention, the Galaxy managed to rally during Saturday's visit to Lumen Field.

Maya Yoshida pulled one back at the stroke of halftime, before former Japan international teammate Yamane completed the comeback three minutes from time by poking home a loose ball inside the 18-yard box.

"It was commitment. He made the commitment to go and get there, and in the end he's able to bury it," head coach Greg Vanney said of Yamane's goal. "I think the whole game came down to the guys working for each other, sacrificing at times for each other, trying to stay as connected as we could.

"Super proud of the guys. This is not an easy place to come and get a point, especially if you go down two [goals]. Really happy for them."