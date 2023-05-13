Miguel Almirón 2.0?! Newcastle United eye "next potential star" from MLS

Newcastle United attacker Miguel Almirón has been a sensation during the 2022-23 Premier League season, helping the Magpies close in on a UEFA Champions League qualification spot while overcoming some up-and-down stretches following his MLS-record transfer (reported $27 million) to England’s top flight in January 2019.

The Atlanta United export has been so productive this year – scoring 11 times in 31 league matches – that Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe is watching closely for which MLS player could follow in the Paraguay international’s footsteps.

“I've watched a lot of [MLS] players over the years – thinking, seeing whether they could adapt to the Premier League,” Howe told The Daily Mail. “I don't think it's an easy thing to do, but I think it is possible, and I think Miggy would be a great example of someone that's transitioned across brilliantly.

“This season especially he's exploded into goals and some amazing performances for us. So we're always on the lookout for the next potential star that we feel could make the difference.”

Howe’s remarks come as the direct MLS-to-Premier League pipeline has increased over the last year. US international goalkeepers Matt Turner (ex-New England Revolution) and Gaga Slonina (ex-Chicago Fire FC) moved to Arsenal and Chelsea, respectively, while Colombian international striker Jhon Durán (ex-Chicago) joined Aston Villa.

With an eye on more following suit, Howe addressed what makes MLS a bigger part of the global transfer market – especially with homegrown players coming through academies and aspiring foreign prospects coming to the league.

“I do believe especially in the younger age groups there's some real talent there, that has the potential to come and play in Europe, many of them,” Howe said.

“Many of the players will be good enough to make that step if they see their career going that way. And I think it's a market and a league that's improving as well. Every year I think the standard elevates with players and coaches also improving. So I think the potential is very, very high for what could be in the future for the MLS.”