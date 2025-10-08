Midweek Mailbag: FC Dallas' resurgence, Ryan Gauld's return & more

The finish line is in sight, and the 2025 MLS regular season has mostly sorted itself out.

It’s a chance to take a breath before the chaos of the playoffs begins, and to look at where this league stands – on the field, off of it, and at all stops in between.

So with the standings drama winding down, it’s time to zoom out a bit. This mailbag (my first in a long, long time) isn’t about who’s in or out of the postseason. It’s about everything else: tactical adjustments, offseason rebuilds already taking shape, a returning hero in Vancouver , and whatever else you’ve decided to throw my way.

The Supporters’ Shield has been clinched, the also-rans are booking offseason vacations, and the last few Audi MLS Cup Playoffs spots are being fought over by teams that mostly seem determined to lose them.

The deal you make when you choose to play a system around No. 10 is that you do the running for him and he does the creating for you. The No. 10 solves the most intractable problem in the game: How do we score goals? That is the bedrock of the whole thing.

Lucho simply was not living up to his end of the bargain at FC Dallas. He was mopey and mercurial, yes, but he’s always been that way, and teams have mostly just lived with it because his genius-level chance creation and elite goalscoring record out of midfield made it worth it.

Lucho’s walking on defense, but giving you three tap-ins a game? Ok, I guess I’ll dig in a little harder. Lucho’s walking on defense, but also walking on offense, and isn’t creating danger in the attacking third? Well, he’s sabotaging the whole thing, isn’t he?

So yeah, it became that type of problem for Dallas, just as it became that type of problem for FC Cincinnati down the stretch last year. Getting him out of the XI was always going to improve los Toros Tejanos against the ball.

Where head coach Eric Quill has done such a good job is turning it into an attacking strength as well, finally hitting on a 3-5-2 with flying wingbacks and a forward pairing of Petar Musa and Logan Farrington. Getting those wingbacks attacking high and wide early means they’re often up against stretched-out, back-pedaling backlines. And because those backlines are so stretched out, Musa and Farrington have spent a lot of time playing 2-v-2 in the box. The central midfield, meanwhile, is more attritional: they run their socks off, force turnovers, and move the ball competently.