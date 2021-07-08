Mexico vs. Trinidad & Tobago: How to watch & stream, preview for Concacaf Gold Cup match

What to know: Trinidad & Tobago

The Soca Warriors are in search of a rebound. Last month, the team's quest to qualify for the 2022 World Cup ended when they failed to qualify out of the first round, finishing a point behind St. Kitts & Nevis. That said, the team made it past Montserrat and French Guiana in the Gold Cup preliminary rounds to reach the group stage.

Much of their roster is made up of domestic talent though with some notable exceptions. The most recognizable name to MLS viewers will be Columbus Crew's Kevin Molino, who leads the roster with 22 international goals and scored the team's lone goal in regulation time against French Guiana. Saprissa's Aubrey David, who played a handful of games on loan with FC Dallas in 2016, will also be with T&T during their run at the Gold Cup.