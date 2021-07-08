Mexico vs. Trinidad & Tobago: How to watch & stream, preview for Concacaf Gold Cup match

A summer of international soccer continues on Saturday with the start of the Concacaf Gold Cup. Reigning champions Mexico play on opening day, and will face Trinidad & Tobago in Group A action.
The two play the day's second match, following a clash between El Salvador and Curacao that officially gets the tournament underway. Mexico come into the match after winning their lone warmup match, picking up a resounding 4-0 victory over Nigeria. Trinidad & Tobago needed to make it through this week's preliminary rounds in order to reach the Gold Cup and did so in dramatic style, beating French Guiana in a penalty shootout.
Here's everything you need to know as Mexico begin their campaign to defend their 2019 title.
When
- Saturday, July 10 | 10 pm ET
Where
- AT&T Stadium | Arlington, Texas
How to watch and stream
- FS1, TUDN
What to know: Mexico
Mexico comes to the Gold Cup with a strong roster featuring a number of players who competed in last month's Concacaf Nations League semifinal and final. Notable inclusions include veteran defender Hector Moreno and forward Rogelio Funes Mori, who recently switched allegiances from Argentina and will compete at a tournament for Mexico for the first time.
Tata Martino, though, has dipped into his pool of players based outside of Mexico. Napoli forward Hirving Lozano made the cut, as did LA Galaxy midfielder Efrain Alvarez. The 19-year-old recently opted to represent Mexico over the United States, and made the roster after Rodolfo Pizarro had to withdraw with an injury.
Other MLS players on the Mexico roster are Alvarez's teammate in Los Angeles, Jonathan dos Santos, and Sporting Kansas City's Alan Pulido.
What to know: Trinidad & Tobago
The Soca Warriors are in search of a rebound. Last month, the team's quest to qualify for the 2022 World Cup ended when they failed to qualify out of the first round, finishing a point behind St. Kitts & Nevis. That said, the team made it past Montserrat and French Guiana in the Gold Cup preliminary rounds to reach the group stage.
Much of their roster is made up of domestic talent though with some notable exceptions. The most recognizable name to MLS viewers will be Columbus Crew's Kevin Molino, who leads the roster with 22 international goals and scored the team's lone goal in regulation time against French Guiana. Saprissa's Aubrey David, who played a handful of games on loan with FC Dallas in 2016, will also be with T&T during their run at the Gold Cup.