Mexico ordered to play two home World Cup qualifiers without fans after homophobic chants

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

The Mexican national team will play their next two home World Cup qualifying games without fans, as part of sanctions for supporters chanting a homophobic slur during Concacaf Olympic qualifying matches against United States and the Dominican Republic in March.

It means Mexico will have no supporters present for games against Jamaica (Sept. 2) and Canada (Oct. 7).

Mexican soccer federation president Yon de Luisa announced the sanctions at a Friday news conference, confirming that the FIFA Disciplinary Committee has ordered that Mexico's matches against Jamaica on September 7 and and Canada on October 7 be held in an empty stadium.

"On behalf of the FMF, national teams, clubs, all of us who want to see México triumph, let's stop, let's stop now," de Luisa said.

De Luisa also said FIFA is investigating the use of the same chant during last month's friendly against Iceland in Arlington, Texas, as well as during the Concacaf Nations League tournament earlier this month. The chant resulted in stoppages in play in Mexico's Nations League games against Costa Rica and the United States in Denver.

