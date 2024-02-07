Inter Miami vs. Newell's Old Boys: How to watch, stream MLS preseason friendly

The Herons have completed six of seven chapters in their global tour, laying the groundwork for their 2024 season opener on Feb. 21 vs. Real Salt Lake (8 pm ET | MLS Season Pass ).

Inter Miami have encountered ups and downs while preparing for their highly-anticipated 2024 campaign, fine-tuning tactics and formations while weathering injuries and absences. But now there's an opportunity to create serious momentum before matches count for real.

This clash offers nostalgia for Messi and head coach Tata Martino, who are both from Rosario – the Argentine city that Newell's represents. Messi spent time in Newell's academy before his legendary career at FC Barcelona; Martino has made the most appearances of any player in club history (505) while winning several titles and later coaching the team.