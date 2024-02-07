Inter Miami vs. Newell's Old Boys: How to watch, stream MLS preseason friendly

Inter Miami CF's final preseason match arrives next Thursday when Argentine top-flight side Newell's Old Boys – Lionel Messi's boyhood club – visit DRV PNK Stadium.
How to watch & stream
When
- Thursday, Feb. 15 | 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT
Where
- DRV PNK Stadium | Fort Lauderdale, Florida
The Herons have completed six of seven chapters in their global tour, laying the groundwork for their 2024 season opener on Feb. 21 vs. Real Salt Lake (8 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).
Inter Miami have encountered ups and downs while preparing for their highly-anticipated 2024 campaign, fine-tuning tactics and formations while weathering injuries and absences. But now there's an opportunity to create serious momentum before matches count for real.
This clash offers nostalgia for Messi and head coach Tata Martino, who are both from Rosario – the Argentine city that Newell's represents. Messi spent time in Newell's academy before his legendary career at FC Barcelona; Martino has made the most appearances of any player in club history (505) while winning several titles and later coaching the team.
As Messi and Martino balance sentiment with competitiveness, trophy ambitions are around the corner. And the club's Big Four – Messi, Luis Suárez, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba – carry lofty expectations.
Newell’s, led by Uruguayan manager Mauricio Larriera, are in the early days of their 2024 campaign. The seven-time champions finished the 2023 season 14th in the Argentine Primera División table, and now are off to a hot start.
As for star players, midfielder Éver Banega is the biggest draw. He recently returned home after a storied European career spanning clubs like Inter Milan, Sevilla and Valencia. Former Nacional striker Ignacio Ramírez is in form, and winger Brian Aguirre is another key threat.
Given the Messi and Martino tie-ins, odds are Newell's fans will travel well.