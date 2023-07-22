Messi Joins Inter Miami

David Beckham reacts to Lionel Messi's "special night" with Inter Miami

Beckham Messi goal debut
Jonathan Sigal

Was it destiny?

Inter Miami CF co-owner David Beckham believes Lionel Messi’s forever iconic moment, a walk-off free kick in the 94th minute of his debut, may have been written in the stars.

“To be honest, as soon as I saw the free kick given, I thought: ‘This is the way it’s meant to end,’” Beckham told MLS Season Pass sideline reporter Katie Witham after Friday night’s incredible 2-1 victory over Liga MX's Cruz Azul in the club’s Leagues Cup opener.

“Especially when you’ve got players like Leo and Sergio [Busquets] on the pitch – that’s what they produce. It’s so exciting tonight for our fans. All of these people that have come down here to see Leo just step onto the pitch, let alone just do what he’s done.”

Lionel Messi GOLAZO wins it on Inter Miami debut!

Messi’s first action in Major League Soccer arrived sooner than many anticipated, subbing on in the 54th minute and taking the captain’s armband. Then, after getting fouled deep into second-half stoppage time, Messi stood over the ball like he’s done hundreds, if not thousands, of times in his GOAT-status career.

The rest, sparked by the Argentine superstar’s magical left foot, is history. 

“Tonight’s a dream come true for everybody in this stadium to see, and everybody in this country, to see Leo step into the MLS and perform,” Beckham said. “I don’t have many words for that.”

Beckham was overcome with emotion after the goal, jumping in celebration with his family while watching from the DRV PNK Stadium sidelines. And it capped a whirlwind week for the club, announcing Messi’s arrival last Saturday before hosting a party-like unveiling on Sunday, all while bringing two more FC Barcelona legends in Busquets and Jordi Alba to South Beach as well.

For Beckham, whose 2007 arrival to the LA Galaxy helped kickstart a massive period of growth on and off the field in MLS, nights like these are validating. It’s a real-time movie, one he hopes doesn’t end any time soon.

“Tonight is about the people, it's about this. This is what we always saw as our vision, me and Jorge [Mas] and Jose [Mas] and the club. This is what we saw,” said Beckham, referencing his fellow owners. 

“This is such a special night for us, for our families, for everyone that's in the stadium, for you guys. It is such a moment for this country, it's such a moment for this league. It's a very proud moment for us.”

Inconic debut for Inter Miami | Messi Rewind presented by adidas

Jonathan Sigal -
@JonathanSigal
Inter Miami CF Lionel Messi Messi Joins Inter Miami Matchday

Related Stories

Inter Miami marvel at Lionel Messi's heroics: "Tonight’s a dream come true"
Lionel Messi celebrates Inter Miami dream debut: "I’m very happy"
LeBron James, Kim Kardashian & more attend Lionel Messi's Inter Miami debut

Get breaking Messi news as he joins MLS

By checking this box, I hereby consent to receive additional information from Major League Soccer, its Clubs, Soccer United Marketing and each of their respective affiliates and marketing partners and I agree to the MLSSoccer.com Privacy Policy and Terms & Conditions.
More News
More News
David Beckham reacts to Lionel Messi's "special night" with Inter Miami

David Beckham reacts to Lionel Messi's "special night" with Inter Miami
Inter Miami marvel at Lionel Messi's heroics: "Tonight’s a dream come true"
National Writer: Charles Boehm

Inter Miami marvel at Lionel Messi's heroics: "Tonight’s a dream come true"
Lionel Messi celebrates Inter Miami dream debut: "I’m very happy"

Lionel Messi celebrates Inter Miami dream debut: "I’m very happy"
Lionel Messi! Inter Miami get magical GOLAZO on debut

Lionel Messi! Inter Miami get magical GOLAZO on debut
Lionel Messi debut! The GOAT subs into first Inter Miami match

Lionel Messi debut! The GOAT subs into first Inter Miami match
Lionel Messi's Inter Miami debut: How to watch, stream Leagues Cup on MLS Season Pass
Messi Joins Inter Miami

Lionel Messi's Inter Miami debut: How to watch, stream Leagues Cup on MLS Season Pass
More News
Video
Video
EVERY TOUCH: Lionel Messi makes fairytale Inter Miami debut
3:17

EVERY TOUCH: Lionel Messi makes fairytale Inter Miami debut
Inconic debut for Inter Miami | Messi Rewind presented by adidas
4:10

Inconic debut for Inter Miami | Messi Rewind presented by adidas
WATCH: LeBron James embraces Lionel Messi before Inter Miami debut
0:12

WATCH: LeBron James embraces Lionel Messi before Inter Miami debut
WATCH: Kim Kardashian takes in Lionel Messi's Inter Miami debut
1:18

WATCH: Kim Kardashian takes in Lionel Messi's Inter Miami debut
More Video

The Messi Insider: Get the best Messi coverage straight to your inbox.

By checking this box, I hereby consent to receive additional information from Major League Soccer, its Clubs, Soccer United Marketing and each of their respective affiliates and marketing partners and I agree to the MLSSoccer.com Privacy Policy and Terms & Conditions.