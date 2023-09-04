Made in Barcelona! Busquets, Messi & Alba create Inter Miami golazo vs. LAFC

Like in their best FC Barcelona days, the Inter Miami CF stars combined to score the club’s second goal of the night against LAFC. It started in the 51st minute with Busquets, who found Messi in the middle of the field. The GOAT would then record his first assist in MLS by placing a perfect through ball to Alba, who scored the second goal of the match and his first in MLS. It would be Messi's first of two assists on the night to secure a 3-1 win over LAFC.