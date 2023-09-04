Matchday

Made in Barcelona! Busquets, Messi & Alba create Inter Miami golazo vs. LAFC

MLSsoccer staff

A Hollywood night deserved a Hollywood moment. And that’s exactly what Lionel Messi, Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets provided on Sunday at BMO Stadium.

Jordi Alba
Defender · Inter Miami CF

Like in their best FC Barcelona days, the Inter Miami CF stars combined to score the club’s second goal of the night against LAFC. It started in the 51st minute with Busquets, who found Messi in the middle of the field. The GOAT would then record his first assist in MLS by placing a perfect through ball to Alba, who scored the second goal of the match and his first in MLS. It would be Messi's first of two assists on the night to secure a 3-1 win over LAFC.

Inter Miami remain undefeated since the arrival of the trio and are chasing an Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs spot after being dead last in the Eastern Conference for most of the season. Going into next week's international break, Miami sit in 14th place in the East with 25 points, having won two games and tied one since resuming regular-season play after winning Leagues Cup in August.

MLSsoccer staff -
@mls
Inter Miami CF Lionel Messi Matchday Jordi Alba Sergio Busquets Messi Joins Inter Miami

