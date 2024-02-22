Matchday

Messi & Suarez assist as Inter Miami start 2024 with win over RSL

Messi vs. RSL
MLSsoccer staff

The path towards victory was harder than the scoreline suggets, but assists from superstar forwards Lionel Messi and Luis Suárez unlocked a 2-0 win for Inter Miami CF over Real Salt Lake as the 2024 MLS season began Wednesday night at Chase Stadium.

The Herons' highly-anticipated year got its first official goal in the 39th minute when winger Robert Taylor latched onto Messi's through ball before firing under RSL goalkeeper Zac MacMath. 

The result was ultimately sealed in the 83rd minute when midfielder Diego Gómez rifled home after Messi and Suárez combined on a counter-attack, rewarding the Paraguayan youngster's supporting run. 

RSL routinely threatened through striker Cristian Arango, but failed to capitalize on several Inter Miami turnovers and lapses at the back. Instead, clinical moments created by the attacking half of Inter Miami's Big Four made the difference.

Goals

  • 39' - MIA - Robert Taylor | WATCH
  • 83' - MIA - Diego Gómez | WATCH
