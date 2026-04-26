Max Arfsten makes World Cup case in Columbus Crew win

Max Arfsten is raising his level at the right time.
The U.S. international was the catalyst for the Columbus Crew in a 2-0 victory over 2025 Supporters’ Shield winners, Philadelphia Union, at ScottsMiracle-Gro Field on Saturday night.
In addition to earning the Crew a second consecutive victory, Arfsten's Man of the Match performance also strengthened his case for a spot on Mauricio Pochettino's final 26-man roster at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
Arfsten in action
It all started in the fourth minute, when Arfsten capitalized on a mistake by Philippe Ndinga, winning a footrace and slotting the ball past Jamaican international Andre Blake.
Arfsten also played a key role in the buildup to the second goal, delivering the cross that ultimately led to an own goal by Nathan Harriel.
In true competitor fashion, the result was positive, but not perfect.
“We are definitely trying to build off of this,” Arfsten told Apple TV post-match. “There are still a lot of things that we can do better, for sure. We are happy with this new style and how we are adjusting to it.”
World Cup on the horizon
Arfsten now has 3g/2a in his last five league appearances and is well on pace to eclipse his personal bests in MLS regular-season play, finding form in an ideal moment.
The performance boosts his stock for a potential place in the USMNT World Cup squad to be announced next month.
The United States are set for group-stage matches against Paraguay, Australia and Türkiye, with the opening match just 47 days away. Two of those matches will be played in California, Arfsten’s home state.
Next up, the Columbus Crew welcome One Knoxville SC in U.S. Open Cup play on Wednesday before hosting James Rodríguez and Minnesota United FC on May 2 (7:30 p.m. ET | Apple TV).