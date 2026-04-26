Max Arfsten makes World Cup case in Columbus Crew win

Max Arfsten is raising his level at the right time.

In addition to earning the Crew a second consecutive victory, Arfsten's Man of the Match performance also strengthened his case for a spot on Mauricio Pochettino's final 26-man roster at the 2026 FIFA World Cup .

The U.S. international was the catalyst for the Columbus Crew in a 2-0 victory over 2025 Supporters’ Shield winners, Philadelphia Union , at ScottsMiracle-Gro Field on Saturday night.

Arfsten in action

It all started in the fourth minute, when Arfsten capitalized on a mistake by Philippe Ndinga, winning a footrace and slotting the ball past Jamaican international Andre Blake.

Arfsten also played a key role in the buildup to the second goal, delivering the cross that ultimately led to an own goal by Nathan Harriel.

In true competitor fashion, the result was positive, but not perfect.