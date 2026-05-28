Matt Turner: World Cup profile | USA & New England Revolution goalkeeper

The New England Revolution 's veteran goalkeeper is a United States mainstay and will battle for a starting role at the 2026 FIFA World Cup .

Midway through the 2025 season, the Revs brought their star goalkeeper back home on loan from France's Lyon.

Turner's rapid rise propelled a blockbuster move to English Premier League giants Arsenal FC. Stints at Nottingham Forest and Crystal Palace followed suit.

After breaking through for the Revs in 2018 as an undrafted college soccer product, Turner led New England to their first-ever Supporters' Shield and was named MLS Goalkeeper of the Year in 2021.

A New England Revolution legend, Turner is in his second stint with the club.

He's helped the United States win the 2021 Concacaf Gold Cup and two Concacaf Nations League titles (2023, '24).

The shot-stopper has been a key USMNT player since 2021, featuring in just about every competition possible.

Turner started all four games for the United States at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

The greatest stage in soccer awaits. 🇺🇸 Eight MLS players are heading to the World Cup with the @USMNT . pic.twitter.com/6iMDWG8k1x

World Cup schedule

The United States are in Group D alongside Paraguay, Australia and Türkiye.

June 12: USA vs. Paraguay, 9 pm ET | Los Angeles, California

USA vs. Paraguay, 9 pm ET | Los Angeles, California June 19: USA vs. Australia, 3 pm ET | Seattle, Washington

USA vs. Australia, 3 pm ET | Seattle, Washington June 25: USA vs. Türkiye, 10 pm ET | Los Angeles, California

The 2026 World Cup, which runs from June 11 to July 19, has expanded from the usual 32 nations to 48 total.

The top two teams advance from each group, and the top eight third-place finishers also make the knockout phase (Round of 32).

World Cup history

This will be the United States' 12th World Cup appearance and second time hosting the tournament (1994).

The program's best-ever finish came in the inaugural 1930 edition (third place), though their best result of the modern era was a quarterfinal finish in 2002.

How USA qualified