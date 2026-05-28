Matt Turner: World Cup profile | USA & New England Revolution goalkeeper

Meet Matt Turner.
The New England Revolution's veteran goalkeeper is a United States mainstay and will battle for a starting role at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
He is one of three MLS goalkeepers on the USMNT roster, alongside Matt Freese (New York City FC) and Chris Brady (Chicago Fire FC).
- Age: 31
- Hometown: Park Ridge, New Jersey
MLS background
A New England Revolution legend, Turner is in his second stint with the club.
After breaking through for the Revs in 2018 as an undrafted college soccer product, Turner led New England to their first-ever Supporters' Shield and was named MLS Goalkeeper of the Year in 2021.
Turner's rapid rise propelled a blockbuster move to English Premier League giants Arsenal FC. Stints at Nottingham Forest and Crystal Palace followed suit.
Midway through the 2025 season, the Revs brought their star goalkeeper back home on loan from France's Lyon.
Awards & stats
- 27 clean sheets in 126 MLS appearances
- 455 career MLS saves
- 2021: MLS Goalkeeper of the Year, MLS All-Star, MLS Best XI
- 2021 Supporters' Shield winner
International experience
- Caps: 53
- Clean Sheets: 27
Turner started all four games for the United States at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.
The shot-stopper has been a key USMNT player since 2021, featuring in just about every competition possible.
He's helped the United States win the 2021 Concacaf Gold Cup and two Concacaf Nations League titles (2023, '24).
World Cup schedule
The United States are in Group D alongside Paraguay, Australia and Türkiye.
- June 12: USA vs. Paraguay, 9 pm ET | Los Angeles, California
- June 19: USA vs. Australia, 3 pm ET | Seattle, Washington
- June 25: USA vs. Türkiye, 10 pm ET | Los Angeles, California
The 2026 World Cup, which runs from June 11 to July 19, has expanded from the usual 32 nations to 48 total.
The top two teams advance from each group, and the top eight third-place finishers also make the knockout phase (Round of 32).
World Cup history
This will be the United States' 12th World Cup appearance and second time hosting the tournament (1994).
The program's best-ever finish came in the inaugural 1930 edition (third place), though their best result of the modern era was a quarterfinal finish in 2002.
How USA qualified
As co-hosts of the 2026 World Cup, alongside Canada and Mexico, the US automatically qualified for the tournament.